This then leaves you to fill any potential voids, but again, it's a tricky task and you may recognise how most retailers peddle the same old tech-adjacent items which are, let's face it, tat.

Whether it's wireless chargers or plasma lamps, there are so many products out there that look 'techy' but are bound to spend their lives shoved in the back of a drawer – please trust me when I say, the partner, friend or relative you're buying for does not want an iPhone stand.

So, to help, I've compiled this list of tech gifts that are actually worthwhile. To start, they're all completely functional, come from reputable brands, and have real long-term use.

They also come in a range of budgets, from 'I like you but we're not that close' to 'I want to buy you a gift you'll really remember'. Plus, they fit a range of styles and tastes, because tech isn't one big homogenous theme.

So, without further ado, here are 11 tech items I really want for Christmas.

Best tech gifts at a glance

Best tech gifts for the person who has everything

reMarkable 2 Smart Notebook

Best gift for work

reMarkable

If you know a student, or mobile worker, the reMarkable 2 is a sleek, smart notebook that has the look and feel of paper. Sitting at just 4.7mm thick and coming with a stylus that lets you jot down notes in your own handwriting, it's perfect for a distraction-free note-taking experience. The reMarkable 2 can also sync-up to files on Google Drive and OneDrive and mark-up PDFs so you can transfer whatever work you need onto the device. Last but not least, it also comes with a range of handy accessories, from fancy leather cases to a stylus that can erase notes as well as it writes them.

Buy reMarkable 2 Smart Notebook for £349 at reMarkable

The Ember Smart Mug

Best gift for home

Ember

As an avid – some say obsessive – tea drinker, I've made no bones about just how much I want this mug. The Ember is a self-heating smart mug which can keep your drink warm for up to 90 minutes at a time. It also comes with a heating coaster which can make the warmth last all day. Simply choose the temperature you want using the Ember app, and then wait for the mug to heat up or cool down, you'll know it's ready when The LED light flicks on.

Buy The Ember Smart Mug2 for £129.95 £103 (save £26.95 or 20%) at Currys

LEGO Atari 2600 set

Best LEGO gift

The chances are every gamer over a certain age will have fond memories of the Atari Games console. Well now, they can immortalise it forever with this LEGO set produced for its 50th anniversary. At 2,532 pieces, it creates a full-scale Atari console, plus controller, a retro TV and mini models for a range of the best-loved games. Trust me, this gift screams thoughtfulness, just be aware that LEGO will be retiring it soon, so get it while you can.

Buy LEGO Atari 2600 set for £209.99 at LEGO

Apple AirTag

Best budget gift

Apple AirTags appear in a lot of gift guides, but this is something I can actually get behind. Small, neat and obviously portable, these goodies allow you to keep track of your most precious tech items. If you know someone who travels a lot, or is just very careful with their belongings, the AirTags will give them peace of mind. Plus, they're not overly expensive so would make the perfect friend gift or stocking filler.

Buy Apple AirTag for £28 at John Lewis

Valve Steam Deck 512GB

Best gaming gift

Amazon

I'm going to hand this one over to our Gaming Editor Rob Leane: "The Steam Deck is really interesting because it’s basically a PC but they’ve made it handheld and so it connects to Steam – the biggest Launcher for PC games – and you can download any game and play it on the go.

"I reckon there are two types of people who would like it, one who is already big into PC games and wants to take their games with them, the other is people who are not big PC players but want to dip their toe into the water without having to buy a big gaming laptop or build their own PC. If you want to get into PC gaming but laptops and giant PCs aren’t for you, the Steam Deck is definitely one to go for."

Buy Valve Steam Deck 512GB for £555 at Amazon

Sterling silver PS5 Controller

Best gaming accessory

PlayStation

Earlier this year, PlayStation launched a series of 30th Anniversary Limited Edition products which included a PS5 and PS5 controller in the original PlayStation grey. Sadly, most of these products are now out of stock across the board, so we have an alternative for you.

It's not exactly the same but the Sterling Silver colour-way for the PS5 Wireless Controller is as close as you can get to the sold-out version, it's also significantly cheaper. If that colour isn't for you, you can also get a range of "Chroma" controllers which come in shiny and metallic blues, greens and purples.

Buy Sterling silver PS5 Controller for £69.99 £49.99 (save £20 or 28%) at PlayStation

Get three months' free Amazon Music and Audible

Best last-minute gift

PixelVista via Getty Images

Panicking about a last-minute gift? Right now, Amazon is running a three-month free trial on Amazon Music Unlimited. Best of all, Amazon Music now includes Audible which means you can get more than 800,000 audiobooks and 10 million songs for nothing at all. After three months, it's £10.99.

Get three months' free Amazon Music and Audible

Polaroid Go 2 Instant Camera

Best photography gift

Polaroid

Polaroid cameras are always a hit whether you know a photography lover or not. People love the vintage look and the fact you can get your images on the spot. Polaroid itself has a huge range of cameras on offer, but we've chosen this more mid-priced one as it's small, stylish and does the job well.

Buy Polaroid Go 2 Instant Camera for £79.99 £69.99 (save £10 or 12%) at Polaroid

Emma Bridgewater vintage radio

Best aesthetic gift

Debenhams

Vintage DAB radios are having a comeback and this Emma Bridgewater version is just beautiful. Coming in a Forget-Me-Not and strawberry pattern, it's the perfect combination of tech gift and aesthetic home décor. Plus, it also acts as a BlueTooth speaker you can sync up to your phone.

Kodak Ultra Mini Portable Projector

Best gift for movie lovers

Amazon

Movie night anyone? This portable projector is ideal for elevating that film-watching experience. It can connect to your phone, laptop or TV through USB or HDMI cables, plus it comes with a Room-Filling Built-In Speaker and 1080PHD picture quality.

Buy Kodak Ultra Mini Portable Projector for £219 at Amazon

Nothing Ear(a) earbuds

Best gift for audiophiles

Nothing

AirPods are not the only worthy earbuds out there. Personally, the Nothing Ear(a) buds have the best look and nicest price, without compromising on sound quality. They guarantee up to 42.5 hours of listening time, have 45dB active noise cancellation, an 11mm driver and Bass Enhance algorithm. In short, they work well.

Buy Nothing Ear(a) earbuds for £99 £69 (save £30 or 30%) at Nothing

Remote Control Page Turner for Kindle

Best gift for book worms

Amazon

Know someone with the Kindle? Give them the gift of laziness with this remote control page turner. I know it sounds ridiculous as Kindle's are already a low-effort item, but it's so much fun to see this little clicker do the work of turning the pages for you. It's easy to use and perfect for reading in bed.

Buy Remote Control Page Turner for Kindle for £24.99 at Amazon

