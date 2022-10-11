There have been plenty of deals in the Prime Early Access sale already, but this one stood out to us. We've tested and thoroughly enjoyed this smartphone, giving it a four star rating in our full Samsung Galaxy A53 review . The RadioTimes.com team has also ranked it as the current 'best all-rounder' in our guide of the best budget smartphones to buy in 2022. We can't give you much more of a recommendation than that.

The Prime Early Access sale is throwing up some great deals. Now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy A53 smartphone for just £249. Here are the details.

Notably, it launched at £399 and wasn't bad value at that price point. Reduced to £249, it's an absolute steal!

Buy the Samsung Galaxy A53 for £249 at Amazon

So, why pick one up? When testing the phone, we particularly enjoyed using its snappy camera. It offers the signature image processing Samsung puts in every phone, albeit with less power and hi-tech internals than some of the more expensive, high-end handsets.

We also commended the phone for its responsive 120Hz display, for offering expandable storage — an asset normally lacking in more up-market handsets — and for its nice design and hand-feel. Of course, it's a little on the plastic-y side, but you've got to expect one or two compromises for a price-tag like this.

Prime Early Access deal: buy the Samsung Galaxy A53 for £249

So, just £249 for a top-rated Samsung smartphone? Sounds too good to be true, right? There is one small drawback.

You've only got until midnight on 12th October to take your chance and snap up this deal. That's the nature of this quickfire seasonal sale from Amazon.

Check out the link below for the latest on availability and to order.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy A53 for £249 at Amazon

