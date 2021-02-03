Accessibility Links

Get 75% off Roku Premiere with any TV in this new Currys’ deal

The 4K HD streaming stick is just £10 when you buy any TV.

Roku Premiere TV deal

Published:

We’ve all watched more TV than we ever thought possible in the last year, with the likes of Tiger King, Bridgerton and Gangs of London providing much-needed entertainment.

Therefore, it’s only natural that more than once you’ve considered upgrading your TV set-up.

And if you’ve been contemplating buying a new TV for a while, we might have just found the deal for you.

Get £30 off Roku Premiere

Currys PC World is currently throwing in a Roku Premiere streaming player for just £10 with any TV you buy. Usually £39.99, that is a saving of 75%.

The smart TV stick allows you to stream all your favourite Netflix, Disney+ and NOW TV shows in 4K on your TV.

A streaming player like this is a particularly brilliant tool for upgrading an old TV, allowing you to watch streaming services on a TV, rather than on a laptop or tablet.

The deal includes any TV not already part of another offer so you have your pick of well-loved brands such as Samsung, Sony, LG and Panasonic.

To take advantage of this deal simply add your chosen TV and the Roku Premiere to your basket and enter the code ROKU10 at checkout.

The offer is available until 16 March so you have a little time to make your decision but you may want to act sooner rather than later to get the best choice of TVs possible.

Get this Roku TV deal now

Find more TV advice on our TV buyer’s guide or take a look at this month’s QLED TV deals.

For the latest tech news, guides and deals, check out the technology section. Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.

