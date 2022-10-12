There's a range of options from budget earbuds to over-ear headphones from top brands, and some of the best wireless earbuds out there. Notably, there are savings to be made on Sony's much talked about WF-1000XM5 headphones.

Amazon is slashing prices in the Prime Early Access sale and right now there are some great deals on headphones and wireless earbuds.

There are also big discounts to be had on several pairs of earbuds that we've reviewed and been impressed by, including the innovative Sony LinkBuds and the Sennheiser CX True Wireless buds.

Discounts are dropping left and right from some of the biggest brands in audio, but there's only limited time to snap them up with the Prime Early Access sale set to end tonight. Read on for our favourite audio deals.

Prime Early Access sale: best headphone and wireless earbuds deals at a glance

Prime Early Access sale: best headphone and wireless earbuds deals in detail

Save £85 on Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones

These are some of the best over-ear noise cancelling headphones on the market.

Sony is a fantastic brand when it comes to audio and we've been thoroughly impressed by their recent offerings, including the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds which currently rank as our favourite wireless earbuds of all. These are essentially their big brother, offering a bigger over-ear fit and sound.

Sony WF-1000XM5 | £380 £295 (save £85 or 22%)

Save on Bose headphones and earbuds

One of the foremost names in audio, Bose is a brand beloved by audiophiles and hated by the competition.

Right now, you can save on over-ear headphones and wireless earbuds from Bose in the Prime Early Access sale.

There's a huge £170 saving on the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones or 47 per cent off the smaller, subtler Bose QuietComfort earbuds. If you want out-and-out audio quality, go for the larger headphones. If you want small, compact pocketability, go for the earbuds.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | £349.95 £179.99 (save £170 or 49%)

Bose QuietComfort earbuds | £249.95 £132.05 (save £117.90 or 47%)

Save 58% on LG Tone earbuds

There's an absolutely huge 58 per cent saving on these Tone earbuds from LG, a well respected and consistent tech brand. While the £179.99 starting price was likely a little high, given how competitive the wireless earbud market is, they suddenly look very tempting at just £75.

LG Tone earbuds | £179.99 £75 (save £104.99 or 58%)

Save up to £120 on Sennheiser audio

Sennheiser is another highly reputable audio brand who's kit we've enjoyed testing.

The CX True Wireless earbuds bagged four stars in our full review. Our reviewers said: "At the new sub-£100 that the CX True Wireless buds now seem to occupy, they're a very good purchase. During testing, we found them highly listenable and enjoyed using the earbuds to stream music, video and audiobooks via Audible."

Since this review, the price has dipped even lower, making these a very attractive prospect indeed.

Also on offer are the Sennheiser Momentum 3 over-ear headphones. They're stylish, they offer a good listening experience and they have been discounted by a huge £120 in the Prime Early Access sale.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 | £349 £229.99 (save £120 or 34%)

Sennheiser CX True Wireless earbuds | £129.99 £86.99 (save £43 or 33%)

Save 31% on Sony LinkBuds

The Sony LinkBuds are a truly unique earbuds proposition. These innovative buds impressed our reviewers, but with some reservations.

In our full Sony LinkBuds review our experts said they were "ideal for home working" and added: "The LinkBuds offer great sound in controlled environments. Wear them at home and you can enjoy podcasts and music, but still hear the doorbell! Wear them in the office and you'll be able to jump in and out of calls, but still hear your colleagues in the room. As a result they're an interesting proposition and could be ideal for the 'hybrid working' environment that we're moving into post COVID."

Sony LinkBuds | £149 £103.55 (save £45.45 or 31%)

Save £90 on Jabra earbuds

The Jabra Elite earbuds range offers some of Jabra's best ultra-portable audio tech.

Now, these earbuds have seen their price slashed in the Prime Early Access sale. They're down from £219.99 to just £129.99, but this deal isn't likely to last for long!

Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless earbuds | £219.99 £129.99 (save £90 or 41%)

