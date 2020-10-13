Best Prime Day projector deals: 4k and HD projector offers

Amazon Prime Day is underway, and, as well as expected bargains to be found on Echo devices, there are plenty more great deals to look out for.

It seems that TVs are getting bigger and bigger as the years go by with larger ranges being released all the time. But while most are sticking with a traditional TV, there are those that are starting to choose to invest in projectors instead- with them becoming more popular than ever in recent years.

And they are not just used for TV viewing, projectors are a great portable device to take with you to meetings if you have a presentation to make – they have many uses!

The two-day Prime Day sale takes place on 13th and 14th October.

How good are projectors?

Gone are the days where people steered away from them due to the drop in picture quality the large screens tended to have. Now, projectors are every bit as glorious as the latest TVs with 4K UHD now supported on more high-end machines and looking better than ever.

Later models can feature HDR10, they tend to have smart functionality and they can support Bluetooth. So, other than perhaps the cost, the limitations that were there previously are now all sorted and buying a projector will ensure you have the biggest and best picture going.

What projectors are on offer on Prime Day?

A wide range of them. From the top notch 4K HDR10 projectors, right down to the smaller portable gaming ones. If you have been toying with the idea of picking a projector up, whether it is for home comforts or work presentations, you should have no problem finding one that will fit your needs below!

