Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Technology
  3. Technology Deals
  4. Best Prime Day projector deals: 4k and HD projector offers
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Best Prime Day projector deals: 4k and HD projector offers

Sometimes bigger is better...

amazon projector prime day deals

Published:

Amazon Prime Day is underway, and, as well as expected bargains to be found on Echo devices, there are plenty more great deals to look out for.

Advertisement

It seems that TVs are getting bigger and bigger as the years go by with larger ranges being released all the time. But while most are sticking with a traditional TV, there are those that are starting to choose to invest in projectors instead- with them becoming more popular than ever in recent years.

And they are not just used for TV viewing, projectors are a great portable device to take with you to meetings if you have a presentation to make – they have many uses!

The two-day Prime Day sale takes place on 13th and 14th October. When browsing Prime Day deals, you’ll likely find things like discounted Fire Sticks, Amazon Unlimited Music sign up costs reduced, offers on Echo devices, and many more Amazon devices on sale. There will also likely be Kindle deals too.

To join the service and grab some bargains, here is where you can sign up for Amazon Prime and get a 30-day free trial.

How good are projectors?

Gone are the days where people steered away from them due to the drop in picture quality the large screens tended to have. Now, projectors are every bit as glorious as the latest TVs with 4K UHD now supported on more high-end machines and looking better than ever.

Later models can feature HDR10, they tend to have smart functionality and they can support Bluetooth. So, other than perhaps the cost, the limitations that were there previously are now all sorted and buying a projector will ensure you have the biggest and best picture going.

What projectors are on offer on Prime Day?

epson projector prime day deals

A wide range of them. From the top notch 4K HDR10 projectors, right down to the smaller portable gaming ones. If you have been toying with the idea of picking a projector up, whether it is for home comforts or work presentations, you should have no problem finding one that will fit your needs below!

You can also head on over to see all the LG Prime Day projector deals or the Epson projector deals.

Advertisement

Head to our Amazon Prime Day deals page for a list of the hottest offers out there. 

Tags

Michelin star food

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get £10 off when you spend £50 at Donald Russell

Discover award-winning meat, delivered straight to your door

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

PS4 (Getty)

Best PS4 deals ready for Christmas – from Currys, GAME and Amazon

AO

AO Cyber Monday deals 2020 – these are the best offers still live

Surface Duo

New Microsoft Surface Duo release date, price, spec and latest rumours

Twin Mirror

When is Twin Mirror released? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?