From Amazon's own Fire TV range to sets from Samsung, LG and Hisense, we've found offers of up to 47% off.

Our favourite so far has been £350 off the Hisense 55-inch QLED Gaming TV, or if you're planning to go big, the Samsung 75-inch QLED TV, now under £1,000.

Whatever you're looking for, however, you can be assured that all of these sets come with a nice long set of fancy buzz words like QLED, UHD and NANO. Plus, they all come with in-built smart TV interfaces, so you can access apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus without having to leave the sofa.

But that's not all. We've also seen discounts on everything you'd need to complete your home cinema setup, including projectors, projector screens, soundbars and streaming sticks. So, without further ado, here are the best deals to snap up today.

For a more in-depth guide, here's when does Amazon Prime Day end? Plus, the PS5 Slim is on sale for £50 off and the Meta Quest 3 is at its lowest ever price.

Best TV Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers at a glance

Best UK TV deals from the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV | £249 £139.99 (save £109.91 or 44%)

Amazon Fire TV. Amazon

What's the deal: The cheapest of the Amazon Fire TV range just got cheaper, now costing just £139.99 rather than £249.

Why we chose it: Amazon always discounts their Fire TV range during Prime Day sales. But that doesn't mean it's not worth buying. Their Fire TVs are decked out with all the apps and services you'd find on an Amazon Streaming Stick, as well as an in-built Alexa that can connect to the other devices in your house.

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-series 4K UHD smart TV | £429 £229 (save £200 or 47%)

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-series 4K UHD smart TV. Amazon

What's the deal: Amazon has also discounted its 43-inch TV set to £229, saving you a whopping £200.

Why we chose it: £200 off a TV set that includes 4K Ultra HD graphics and Dolby Digital Plus sound is definitely not something you'd want to miss. Plus, you can have all your entertainment, music, gaming and more in one place.

LG LED UR78 50-inch 4K Smart TV 2023 | £499.99 £317 (save £182.99 or 37%)

LG LED UR78 50-inch 4K Smart TV. Amazon

What's the deal: This LG 50-inch smart TV has been reduced by 37%, taking the price down to £317.

Why we chose it: LG TVs are very reliable, and this one comes with seamless 4K graphics and additional perks like a movie theatre FILMMAKER mode.

Samsung Crystal UHD 4K 43-inch Smart TV | £479 £339 (save £140 or 29%)

Samsung Crystal UHD 4K 43-inch Smart TV.

What's the deal: This Samsung TV is now on sale for £339, after being slashed by £140 (or 29%).

Why we chose it: The Samsung Crystal range comes with Ultra HD 4K picture quality alongside a sleek AirSlim design.

LG 55NANO82T6B 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV | £549 £399.99 (save £149.01 or 27%)

LG 55NANO82T6B 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV. Amazon

What's the deal: This LG 55-inch TV is available for under £400. Amazon has cut the price by £150 or 27%.

Why we chose it: It's very hard these days to get a high-quality 55-inch TV for under £500, so getting one under £400 is a big moment.

Hisense 55-inch QLED Gaming TV | £799 £445 (save £354 or 44%)

Hisense 55-inch Gaming TV. Amazon

What's the deal: This Hisense 55-inch Gaming TV has been slashed by £354, taking the cost from £799 to £354.

Why we chose it: This TV is ideal for gamers. With an ultra-precise variable refresh rate, and auto low latency mode, the graphics should be smooth and clean, helped along by the TV's 144Hz Game PRO Mode.

Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV | £1,099 £934 (save £165 or 15%)

Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV. Very.co.uk

What's the deal: This 75-inch Samsung smart TV is on sale for £934, down from £1,099.

Why we chose it: This Samsung TV is nothing short of a beast. With Ultra HD graphics, a seamless smart TV interface and a huge 75-inch screen, you'll never need to go to the cinema again!

HISENSE 85-inch 144Hz ULED Smart TV | £1,989 £1,399 (save £590 or 30%)

HISENSE 85-inch 144Hz ULED Smart TV. Amazon

What's the deal: This Hisense 85-inch TV has been cut by £590, taking the cost to £1,399.

Why we chose it: If you've been waiting to buy a TV the size of your living room wall, wait no longer, because it's unlikely to be this cheap in a few days' time.

More home cinema deals we've spotted in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale

As well as TVs, you can also pick up discounts on home cinema accessories, like projectors, soundbars and streaming sticks.

Epson CO-FH02 Full HD 1080p Home Cinema Projector | £679.99 £449.99 (save £230 or 34%)

Epson CO-FH02 Full HD 1080p Home Cinema Projector. Amazon

What's the deal: This home projector is now on sale for £230 off, taking the cost down to £449.99.

Why we chose it: If you want to invest in Christmas movie nights or summer outdoor cinemas, this Epson projector is a great choice. It features 1080p Full HD graphics, a Light Output of 3,000 lumens, and an easy-to-use HDMI port.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device | £59.99 £39.99 (save £20 or 33%)

Amazon Fire TV Stick. Amazon

What's the deal: The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is now on sale for £39.99, down from £59.99.

Why we chose it: This is one of Amazon's most advanced streaming sticks, coming with in-built 4K graphics, Alexa voice control and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

Denon DHT-S216 Soundbar for Surround Sound System | £199.99 £139.99 (save £60 or 30%)

Denon DHT-S216 Soundbar. Amazon

What's the deal: This Denon soundbar is available for £139.99, saving you £60 or 30%.

Why we chose it: Film buffs will know just how much difference a soundbar makes, especially one that comes with 3D surround sound.

LQWELL 4K Home Cinema Projector | £83.95 £66.99 (save £16.96 or 20%)

LQWELL 4K Home Cinema Projector. Amazon

What's the deal: This home cinema projector from LQWELL costs just £66.99.

Why we chose it: If you've been eyeing up the Samsung Freestyle projector (which costs £599), this is a much more affordable version.

100-inch Pull Down Projector Screen | £72.98 £55.99 (save £16.99 or 30%)

100-inch Pull Down Projector Screen. Amazon

What's the deal: This 100-inch projector screen is now available for £55.99.

Why we chose it: If you want a projector, then you also need a projector screen. Luckily, this one has been reduced by 30%.

You can also check out the best Kindle deals, best TNT Sports offers and best laptop deals.