Get £60 off the Philips Hue Starter Kit this Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived. And, as to be expected, there are some incredible offers available to Prime members. One that’s got us really excited is the £60 discount on this Philips Hue Starter Kit.

If you’re thinking of introducing smart lighting to your home, this bundle is the perfect choice – especially if the normal RRP of £149.99 is a little off-putting (it’s currently only £89.99). It includes three LED smart lights and a Hue Bridge, which acts as the interface between the bulbs and your device of choice.

Via the Philips Hue app on your smartphone, you won’t just be able to operate the lights remotely – you’ll also be able to tune them to millions of different colours, sync them to pulse in time to your music and dim them to the perfect level to watch films and TV.

What works with the Philips Hue Starter Kit?

The kits can be paired with Amazon’s very own Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri – in other words, the days of flicking light switches will soon be in the past.

On the subject of Alexa, we're seeing some fantastic Echo deals, with discounts being offered across Amazon's smart speaker range.

Just remember: if you want to take advantage of this amazing Philips Hue deal, you need to make sure you’re signed up to Prime.