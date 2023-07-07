Paramount+ is jam-packed with original and exclusive series to suit every taste: there’s The Flatshare for the romance lovers — we remember reading the Beth O'Leary novel the TV series is based off on holiday, and we can wholeheartedly recommend it — Yellowjackets, a thrilling series about a group of high school students who survive a plane crash, and for movie buffs, there’s Top Gun: Maverick, Interstellar, and A Quiet Place, just to name a few.

At the moment, you can enjoy a 30-day free trial of Prime Video, which auto-renews at £8.99 per month after the month has ended, alongside a seven-day free trial of Paramount Plus, which also auto-renews at £6.99 per month. Sounds good, right? Well, this Prime Day, we can do one better. You can now enjoy 50 per cent off Paramount+ for three months if you’re an eligible Prime member.

Let’s find out more about this unmissable deal.

Is Paramount Plus available as a channel on Prime Video?

Liv Hewson as Vanessa “Van” Palmer in Yellowjackets. Photo: Courtesy Everett Collection

Paramount+ is available as a channel on Prime Video for all Prime subscribers. To add it, simply search for Paramount+, click on ‘Learn More’ from the banner at the top of the page, then choose to start your seven-day free trial.

While Paramount+ usually auto-renews at £6.99 at the end of the seven-day free trial, for a limited time only, you can enjoy it at half price for three months.

What is the Paramount Plus Prime Day deal?

From today (Friday 7th July) until Monday 10th July, Prime members can enjoy 50 per cent off Paramount+ for three whole months before the channel auto-renews at £6.99 per month. That’s three whole months to enjoy your favourite TV series like David Lynch’s Twin Peaks, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, South Park, and more, as well as blockbuster films such as The Wolf of Wall Street, The Godfather and Gladiator.

