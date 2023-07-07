Get 50 per cent off Paramount Plus with this early Amazon Prime Video deal
From Yellowjackets and Twin Peaks to Interstellar and Top Gun, Paramount+ on Amazon Prime Video is a channel jam-packed with brilliant content. This Prime Day, we’re telling you how to get it half price for three months.
Amazon Prime Day isn’t until the 11th and 12th July but, boy, is the service treating us to some early top-notch deals.
If Amazon isn’t telling us how to get three months of Audible and Kindle Unlimited for absolutely free, the retailer is sharing a four month free trial to Amazon Music Unlimited and a 30-day free trial to selected Prime Video channels like Britbox and Lionsgate+. Next up in the early offers category is this Paramount+ flash deal.
Paramount+ is jam-packed with original and exclusive series to suit every taste: there’s The Flatshare for the romance lovers — we remember reading the Beth O'Leary novel the TV series is based off on holiday, and we can wholeheartedly recommend it — Yellowjackets, a thrilling series about a group of high school students who survive a plane crash, and for movie buffs, there’s Top Gun: Maverick, Interstellar, and A Quiet Place, just to name a few.
At the moment, you can enjoy a 30-day free trial of Prime Video, which auto-renews at £8.99 per month after the month has ended, alongside a seven-day free trial of Paramount Plus, which also auto-renews at £6.99 per month. Sounds good, right? Well, this Prime Day, we can do one better. You can now enjoy 50 per cent off Paramount+ for three months if you’re an eligible Prime member.
Let’s find out more about this unmissable deal.
Is Paramount Plus available as a channel on Prime Video?
Paramount+ is available as a channel on Prime Video for all Prime subscribers. To add it, simply search for Paramount+, click on ‘Learn More’ from the banner at the top of the page, then choose to start your seven-day free trial.
While Paramount+ usually auto-renews at £6.99 at the end of the seven-day free trial, for a limited time only, you can enjoy it at half price for three months.
What is the Paramount Plus Prime Day deal?
From today (Friday 7th July) until Monday 10th July, Prime members can enjoy 50 per cent off Paramount+ for three whole months before the channel auto-renews at £6.99 per month. That’s three whole months to enjoy your favourite TV series like David Lynch’s Twin Peaks, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, South Park, and more, as well as blockbuster films such as The Wolf of Wall Street, The Godfather and Gladiator.
