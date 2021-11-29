Cyber Monday 2021: get bargain Christmas gifts for under £50
Save money and bag some great value Christmas presents with Cyber Monday deals.
Published:
There are just 25 shopping days left until Christmas, which means there’s no time to waste when it comes to finding presents and stocking fillers for family and friends.
It’s fun to search the Internet for the most beautiful, thoughtful gifts, but it can also become overwhelming as the countdown to the festive season starts. Couple that with rocketing prices and supply chain hiccups currently affecting some brands and retailers, and buying presents might not be as straightforward as usual.
That’s when RadioTimes.com comes in. Our experts have spent the last few weeks scouring your favourite shopping sites to find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, so we are brimming with ideas and inspiration for the best gifts under £50, as well as saving you money if you shop today to make the most of Cyber Monday’s great discounts.
Below, you’ll find our top picks of gifts that usually come in over £50, but are now well below once the Cyber Monday discount is applied.
Cyber Monday gifts for under £50
Cyber Monday gift ideas for tech-heads
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) |
£59.99£38.99 at Amazon (save £21 or 35%)
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired by Amazon + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) |
£88.99£44.99 at Amazon (save £44 or 50%)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet, 8″ HD display, 32 GB, Black |
£89.99£39.99 at Amazon (£5o or 50%)
- Introducing Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote |
£54.99£36.99 at Amazon (save £18 or 33%)
- Oral-B Pro 3500 Cross Action Black Electric Toothbrush with Travel Case |
£90£40 at Oral-B (save £50 or 56%)
Cyber Monday gift ideas for foodies
- Joseph Joseph 81097 Bread Bin with Cutting Board Lid-White |
£60£27.99 at Amazon (save £32.01 or 53%)
- Princess Electric Citrus Juicer Master |
£54.99£39.99 at Amazon (save £15 or 27%)
- Princess Table Chef Teppanyaki Grill |
£82.99£49.99 at Amazon (save £33 or 40%)
- Le Creuset Stoneware Coffee Press, 1L, Volcanic |
£56.64£47.20 at John Lewis (save £9.44 or 20%)
Cyber Monday gift ideas for kids
- Fire 7 Kids tablet for ages 3-7, 7″ Display, 16 GB with Blue Kid-Proof Case |
£99.99£49.99 at Amazon (save £50 or 50%)
- Amazon Echo Dot Kids Smart Tiger Speaker with Alexa Voice Recognition |
£59.99£33.29 at John Lewis (save £26 or 46%)
- LEGO Creator Expert 10282 adidas Originals Superstar |
£59.84£44.99 at John Lewis (save £14.85 or 33%)
- LEGO DUPLO 10934 Creative Animals |
£53.74£46.74 at John Lewis (save £7 or 15%)
- 2 for 1 Meet The Meerkats Experience |
£98£49 at Buy a Gift (save £49 or 50%)
- Garmin vivofit Jr. 2 – Disney Princess Activity Tracker |
£79.99£47.60 at Amazon (save £32.39 or 40%)
- Roald Dahl 15 Book Collection Gift Box Set |
£69.99£48.99 at Very (save £21 or 30%)
Cyber Monday gift ideas for fitness fans
- Bala Bangles 0.45kg/1lb Wrist and Ankle Weights |
£55.67£38.91 at John Lewis (save £7.95 or 20%)
- Theragun Wave Solo Smart Vibrating Roller |
£58.80£49 at John Lewis (save £9.80 or 20%)
- Sweaty Betty Super Grip Yoga Mat, Slate | £
60.93£48.75 at John Lewis (save £12.18 or 25%)
- Body Revolution Weight Bench | £99 £50 at Amazon (save £49 or 49%)
Cyber Monday gift ideas to treat friends and family
- Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut Champagne & Edinburgh Raspberry Gin |
£56.50£38.99 at Amazon (save £17.51 or 30%)
- The White Company Wild Rhubarb Large Candle |
£60£48 at The White Company (save £12 or 20%)
- Cardhu 15 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, 70 cl |
£51.99£42.30 at Amazon (save £9.69 or 19%)
