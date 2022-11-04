Firstly, what exactly is a LEGO advent calendar? Well, it's pretty simple. As with a normal advent calendar, you'll get a window for each day of December, counting down to Christmas. Behind each window — where traditional advent calendars might have a chocolate or similar — the LEGO advent calendars offer a mini-figure, or LEGO piece.

LEGO is extremely popular at this time of year and John Lewis is offering an eye-catching deal on LEGO advent calendars. Plus, we're taking a look at some of the best Christmas LEGO deals on the internet today.

They're an ideal festive gift for the LEGO fan in your life.

Get up to 30% off LEGO Christmas advent calendars

Now, John Lewis has slashed the price of the Christmas LEGO Friends advent calendar by 30 per cent. It's a great deal if you still haven't got yourself a festive calendar, or you're looking for one to gift. There's a wider range too, including the LEGO City and LEGO Harry Potter advent calendars.

LEGO Friends Advent Calendar | £21.99 £15.39 (save £6.60 or 30%) at John Lewis

LEGO City Advent Calendar | £21.99 at John Lewis

LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar | £29.99 at John Lewis

Beyond the advent calendars themselves, we've also spotted some great deals on Christmas LEGO sets and some interesting new sets on the LEGO site.

Going direct to the LEGO site also gives fans the chance to bag one or two sets that aren't available elsewhere. Right now, the LEGO Christmas High Street and Home Alone sets are exciting new offerings.

LEGO Christmas High Street | £89.99 at LEGO

LEGO Home Alone set | £259.99 at LEGO

The Home Alone set contains a faithful re-imagining of the iconic Home Alone house, complete with mini-figures, traps, interiors and much more. It's a fun way to re-visit an iconic festive film this Christmas.

