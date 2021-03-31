Our pick of the 10 best Easter deals from Currys, Amazon and John Lewis

Easter Weekend is a time of year to enjoy some peace and quiet, scoff untold amounts of chocolate, and to enjoy some time with your loved ones. (Well, we hope you can: safely, outdoors, and perhaps with the aid of your house’s side passage). Easter also happens to be a great time to go hunting for deals – and this year, we’ve seen sales rolled out from retailers including Amazon, Currys, John Lewis and Carphone Warehouse.

Advertisement

You’ll find a staggering number of products on offer right now, from brands that include Apple, LG, De’Longhi, Microsoft and Fitbit. Hey, if you haven’t figured out how to fill your four-day weekend, there’s nothing like a bit of retail therapy, right?

Amazon is actually on the final day of its spring sale, in which it slashed prices by as much as 60% across its own devices – you’ll find our favourites below. Currys PC World, meanwhile, has rolled out a number of ‘epic deals’ on TVs, white goods and appliances in its Easter sale. Over at John Lewis, you can enjoy savings of 20% across menswear, womenswear, home products and mattress until Thursday 8th April.

To make things easy, we’ve picked out our favourite deals from across the board – from almost-half-price coffee machines to super-hot mobile contracts. If you want to search for products by type, don’t miss our picks of the best smart TV deals, smartwatch deals and broadband deals.

The 10 best deals this Easter

Amazon Echo Dot | £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon (save £20 or 40%)

As you can read in our Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) review, the mini-size entry in Amazon’s lauded Echo range is a seriously impressive piece of kit. It’s sleekly designed, compact, easy to use via Amazon’s Alexa app (and your vocal cords, of course), which is why we named it as ‘best for voice control’ in our best smart speaker list. With an RRP of £49.99, the Dot has always been an affordable product – but at just £29.99, it’s a real bargain. Best act fast if you’re interested: this offer ends on Wednesday 31st March.

LG 43-inch UN80006LC 4K LED TV | £429 £379 (save £50 or 11%)

You’ll find a wide range of televisions on sale at Currys right now, ranging from budget-friendly options to four-figure 75-inchers. But for our money, the £50 price drop on this 43-inch TV from LG stands out as a quietly brilliant deals. It’s among our expert’s favourite brands, with the webOS smart platform enjoying a reputation as one of the best out there. If you’re looking for a larger TV, take a look at the 55-inch model, which has been discounted by £100 (was £599, now £499).

De’Longhi Autentica Cappuccino ETAM29.660.SB Bean-To-Cup Coffee Machine | £699 £399 (save £300 or 42%)

If you’ve realised just how much money you’re saving on those lattes at your local coffee shop, you may want to take your home brewing up a notch with this bean-to-cup cappuccino machine from Italian maestro brand De’Longhi. The in-built LatteCrema system will whip you up foamy beverages, and if you prefer your coffees short and black, the Doppio+ function has you covered. Coffee machine discounts often stand out in Currys sales – and the 42% price drop here certainly doesn’t buck the trend.

Amazon Fire TV Cube | £109.99 £59.99 (save £50 or 45%)

Another deal in Amazon’s device sale that deserves extra attention. In our four-star Amazon Fire TV Cube review, we were hugely impressed by this hybrid device, which marries the hands-free convenience of Amazon’s Echo range with the instant streaming of its Fire TV sticks. The fact it delivers 4K-quality streaming helped it earn a place in our best streaming device list. Make sure you pick it up while it’s £50 cheaper than usual.

Microsoft 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7 | £899 £679 (save £220 or 24%)

Hybrid laptop-tablets are growing ever more popular. We saw the Surface Pro 7’s price drop in the Black Friday sales last November – and while it’s not quite as cheap as it was then, the 24% discount is still definitely worth a look if you’re on the hunt for a high-performing device. The tenth-generation IntelCore i5-1035G4 Processor should serve you faithfully for all the usual browsing/streaming/admin multitasking – just keep in mind you’ll need to pick up the keyboard separately.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 | £999 £795 at John Lewis (save £204 or 20%)

By contrast, here’s a standard laptop that’s currently going for £204 less in John Lewis’s Easter sale. While the RRP of almost £1,000 might be too much for lots of buyers, we have a feeling that the drop to £795 sounds a lot more palatable. The Surface 3 is powered by the IntelCore i5-1035G7 processor and features a 13.5 display that, like a tablet, is touchscreen. Right now, it’s yours for 20% less.

Kindle Kids Edition | £99.99 £69.99 at Amazon (save £30 or 30%)

We’re not just telly addicts at RadioTimes.com – we’re also fond of curling up with a book when we get the chance. If you’re keen to get your little ones on to the literature, but don’t want them distracted by the apps, ads and games you’ll find on most tablets, we suggest you invest in the Kids Edition of the Kindle. It’s got an in-built parental lock, and you can even set your children educational reading goals. Again, this deals ends on 31 March.

Apple iPhone 11 64GB | £0 upfront, £34.99 £17.49 per month at Carphone Warehouse (first three months)

It might have been supplanted by the iPhone 12 as Apple’s flagship smartphone last year – but guess what? It’s often the second-best handsets that have the best offers, and this offer from Carphone Warehouse is among the best Phone 11 deals we’re seeing right now. You can pick up the 64GB iPhone 11 for absolutely nothing upfront and the first free months for half the usual price.

Apple iPhone 12 64GB | £125 £110 upfront, £39 per month at Mobiles.co.uk

Meanwhile, over at Mobiles.co.uk, it’s the upfront cost of a select number phones you can enjoy savings on by entering the promo code EASTER15 at the checkout. And if you are after Apple’s flagship phone, then take a look at this contract from Vodafone. It comes with 100GB of monthly data – and thanks to that Easter code, the upfront cost drops from £125 to £110.

Fitbit Sense | £299 £259 at Amazon (save £40.99 or 13%)

Speaking of flagships, Fitbit’s top-of-the-line fitness tracker is currently on offer at Amazon. As you can read in our Fitbit Sense review, this wearable comes packed with cutting-edge features, and is a genuine rival to the pricier flagships from Apple and Samsung, which is why we added it to our experts’ Best smartwatch list. All the more so right now, thanks to that 13% price drop.

We always keep a keen eye on the latest tech deals and discounts – even when we’re busy stuffing our faces with Easter eggs. The best way to stay-up-date with is by subscribing to the RadioTimes.com newsletter below.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

For our latest tech news, reviews and deals, head to the RadioTimes.com Technology section.