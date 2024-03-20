Do you need Amazon Prime for Amazon's UK Spring Deal Days sale?
This Spring Deal Days, we answer all of your questions on whether you have to be a Prime member to access the sale and if Prime members benefit from exclusive offers. Spoiler alert: you do!
Spring has well and truly sprung with the announcement of Amazon’s Spring Deal Days. Not only does Amazon offer us great services like Prime Video and Amazon Music Unlimited, fantastic perks for Prime members such as free delivery, as well as devices like the Amazon Echo, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Amazon Fire tablets, but the retailer sure knows how to throw a sales event, too.
The RadioTimes.com Technology team have been covering Amazon’s shopping events for years, bringing you the latest and greatest deals on tech, appliances, electricals and more. Back in 2021, we found half price savings on the Echo Dot, Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 10 in the Amazon Spring Sale, and we keep an ear to the ground for worthwhile offers in the company’s Prime Day events, too. Did you know the first day of Prime Day 2023 was the single largest sales day in Amazon’s history? Over the two-day shopping event period, Prime members across the globe purchased more than 375 million items, and saved over £1.97 billion across millions of deals — that’s a lot of savings!
However, unlike Prime Day, you don’t have to be a Prime member to access fantastic offers in the Amazon Spring Deal Days. The Spring Sale is open to all customers, however Prime members will get access to exclusive deals and the usual perks such as free, speedy shopping.
If you frequent Amazon, it might be worth signing-up to become a Prime member while the Spring Deal Days event is happening — remember, the site has a 30-day free trial.
Prime members will also get access to something called WOW! Deals: exclusive offers on a range of categories, from tech to beauty. We’ve broken down exactly what each customer can access in the Spring Deal Days. Let’s take a look.
Shop Spring Deal Days at Amazon
Jump to:
- Can anyone shop the Amazon Spring Deal Days?
- What to expect from Amazon’s Spring Sale
- Which Spring Sale deals are only available to Amazon Prime members?
- What Amazon Spring Deal Days offers can everyone shop?
Can anyone shop the Amazon Spring Deal Days?
Yes, anyone can shop in the Amazon Spring Deal Days.
There might be a bit of confusion with who is able to access the deals because customers can only participate in Prime Day when they become a member of Amazon Prime (whether that’s via the 30-day free trial or the £8.99 per month subscription).
However, Spring Deal Days is different; everybody can shop the sale, which includes fantastic savings on Amazon devices like the Echo Show and Amazon Fire tablets, streaming services such as Audible, Prime Video and Amazon Music Unlimited, and more.
What to expect from Amazon’s Spring sale in the UK
Amazon’s Spring Sale is one of the newest events in the sales calendar, and it’s quickly becoming one of our favourites. Big shopping events such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great to save money on your Christmas shopping but the budgeting doesn’t stop throughout the rest of the year — particularly with the UK’s recession — so the Spring Deal Days is a welcome opportunity to stock up on spring-related products for less.
The six day sale — which runs from Wednesday 20th March to Monday 25th March — will see huge savings on useful products for the warmer months, such as 50% off selected sports and outdoor equipment, up to 20% off smartwatches from brands like Under Armour and Fitbit, and up to 40% off selected spring apparel, as well as great offers on home appliances like 30% off brands such as Ninja and Shark, 40% off electronics, and 30% off baby products including Cybex car seats.
Which Spring deals are only available to Amazon Prime members?
As well as quick, free delivery and deal alerts, Prime members will be able to access the enthusiastically-named WOW! Deals. These exclusive deals are time-sensitive, and will be divided into the following categories across the six days:
- Wednesday 20th March — Tech
- Thursday 21st March — Beauty
- Friday 22nd March — Fashion
- Saturday 23rd March — Household
- Sunday 24th March — Amazon Devices
- Monday 25th March — Personal Care
Remember, these deals are time-sensitive, so once they're gone, they're gone!
What Amazon Spring Deal Days 2024 offers can everyone shop?
From today (Wednesday 20th March), non Prime members will be able to access fantastic deals across a range of products, from homeware to tech, at Amazon. While the WOW! Deals are only available exclusively to Prime members, all customers will be able to shop the rest of the deals.
