However, unlike Prime Day, you don’t have to be a Prime member to access fantastic offers in the Amazon Spring Deal Days. The Spring Sale is open to all customers, however Prime members will get access to exclusive deals and the usual perks such as free, speedy shopping.

If you frequent Amazon, it might be worth signing-up to become a Prime member while the Spring Deal Days event is happening — remember, the site has a 30-day free trial.

Prime members will also get access to something called WOW! Deals: exclusive offers on a range of categories, from tech to beauty. We’ve broken down exactly what each customer can access in the Spring Deal Days. Let’s take a look.

Can anyone shop the Amazon Spring Deal Days?

Yes, anyone can shop in the Amazon Spring Deal Days.

There might be a bit of confusion with who is able to access the deals because customers can only participate in Prime Day when they become a member of Amazon Prime (whether that’s via the 30-day free trial or the £8.99 per month subscription).

However, Spring Deal Days is different; everybody can shop the sale, which includes fantastic savings on Amazon devices like the Echo Show and Amazon Fire tablets, streaming services such as Audible, Prime Video and Amazon Music Unlimited, and more.

What to expect from Amazon’s Spring sale in the UK

Amazon’s Spring Sale is one of the newest events in the sales calendar, and it’s quickly becoming one of our favourites. Big shopping events such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great to save money on your Christmas shopping but the budgeting doesn’t stop throughout the rest of the year — particularly with the UK’s recession — so the Spring Deal Days is a welcome opportunity to stock up on spring-related products for less.

The six day sale — which runs from Wednesday 20th March to Monday 25th March — will see huge savings on useful products for the warmer months, such as 50% off selected sports and outdoor equipment, up to 20% off smartwatches from brands like Under Armour and Fitbit, and up to 40% off selected spring apparel, as well as great offers on home appliances like 30% off brands such as Ninja and Shark, 40% off electronics, and 30% off baby products including Cybex car seats.

Which Spring deals are only available to Amazon Prime members?

As well as quick, free delivery and deal alerts, Prime members will be able to access the enthusiastically-named WOW! Deals. These exclusive deals are time-sensitive, and will be divided into the following categories across the six days:

Wednesday 20th March — Tech

Thursday 21st March — Beauty

Friday 22nd March — Fashion

Saturday 23rd March — Household

Sunday 24th March — Amazon Devices

Monday 25th March — Personal Care

Remember, these deals are time-sensitive, so once they're gone, they're gone!

What Amazon Spring Deal Days 2024 offers can everyone shop?

From today (Wednesday 20th March), non Prime members will be able to access fantastic deals across a range of products, from homeware to tech, at Amazon. While the WOW! Deals are only available exclusively to Prime members, all customers will be able to shop the rest of the deals.

