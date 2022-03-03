Amazon deals live today: save up to 42% off tablets, smart speakers and more
Amazon has launched a special offer on devices including the Echo Dot, Kindle and Fire Kids tablets – so don't miss out on these deals.
Amazon devices are currently discounted by up to 42% as part of a special online offer that includes its smart speakers, displays, tablets and more.
The company sells a wide range of hardware that is powered by its voice assistant technology, letting you control devices using simple commands triggered by the word “Alexa” – from checking the weather to listening to Spotify playlists.
And that technology is now packaged into a huge variety of products – from the Echo Dot (3rd gen) to the portable and child-friendly Fire 7 Kids Pro slate.
Now is a great time to check them out thanks to the Amazon special offer, which includes up to 42% off the Fire 7 Tablet, up to 36% off its Blink camera, up to 30% of the Echo Dot (4th gen) and up to 23% off the new Kindle Paperwhite model.
Amazon deals live now: top 3 picks
We have tested many of the products in the deal, so can recommend the Amazon and Alexa-enabled products that are worth your money. Here are our top three picks:
Echo Show 5 (2021) |
£74.99 £49.99 (save £25 or 33%)
Here’s what we said in our full Amazon Echo Show 5 review after testing: “If you're looking for your first smart display, or you're not looking to spend too much, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is a brilliant choice… If you're new to smart displays or just want a small device to add to your collection, the Amazon Echo Show 5 delivers.”
Buy Echo Show 5 (2021) deal at Amazon
Fire HD 8 Kids tablet |
£139.99 £99.99 (save £40 or 29%)
Here’s what we said in our full Fire HD 8 Kids tablet review: “You get the best of all worlds with the Kids Edition – minimal hassle and worry about what your kids are watching, minimal stress about them breaking it, maximum value for money.”
Buy Fire HD 8 Kids tablet deal at Amazon
Echo Dot (4th gen) |
£49.99 £34.99 (save £15 or 30%)
Here’s what we said in our in-depth Echo Dot (4th gen) review: “If you’re looking to dip your toes into the smart speaker world, there is no better option than the new Echo Dot. It is small, unassuming and has all features you’d expect”
Buy Echo Dot (4th gen) deal at Amazon
All Amazon device deals live now
Of course, there are many more devices in the Amazon special offer right now, so here’s a run breakdown of what products you can save money on today:
- Save up to 42% off Fire 7 tablet range
- Save up to 36% off Blink Cameras
- Save up to 30% off Fire Kids tablets (ages 3-7)
- Save up to 23% off Kindle Paperwhite
- Save up to 30% off Fire Kids Pro tablets (6-12)
- Save up to 30% off Amazon eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router
- Save up to £159.99 off Echo Show 5 with Blink Cameras
- Save up to 25% off Echo Dot (3rd Generation)
- Save up to 30% off Echo Dot (4th Generation)
- Save up to 33% off selection of Echo Show devices
- Save up to 25% off Echo Dot With Clock (4th Gen)
- Save up to 29% off Kindle e-reader
- Save 17% off Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition
- Save up to 30% off Kindle Kids e-reader
- Save up to 25% off Echo Dot Kids (4th Gen)
- Save up to 22% off Kindle Oasis e-reader
For news, reviews, and deals check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section and why not consider signing up to receive our technology newsletter.
