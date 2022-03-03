The company sells a wide range of hardware that is powered by its voice assistant technology, letting you control devices using simple commands triggered by the word “Alexa” – from checking the weather to listening to Spotify playlists.

Amazon devices are currently discounted by up to 42% as part of a special online offer that includes its smart speakers, displays, tablets and more.

And that technology is now packaged into a huge variety of products – from the Echo Dot (3rd gen) to the portable and child-friendly Fire 7 Kids Pro slate.

Now is a great time to check them out thanks to the Amazon special offer, which includes up to 42% off the Fire 7 Tablet, up to 36% off its Blink camera, up to 30% of the Echo Dot (4th gen) and up to 23% off the new Kindle Paperwhite model.

Amazon deals live now: top 3 picks

We have tested many of the products in the deal, so can recommend the Amazon and Alexa-enabled products that are worth your money. Here are our top three picks:

Here’s what we said in our full Amazon Echo Show 5 review after testing: “If you're looking for your first smart display, or you're not looking to spend too much, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is a brilliant choice… If you're new to smart displays or just want a small device to add to your collection, the Amazon Echo Show 5 delivers.”

Fire HD 8 Kids tablet | £139.99 £99.99 (save £40 or 29%)

Here’s what we said in our full Fire HD 8 Kids tablet review: “You get the best of all worlds with the Kids Edition – minimal hassle and worry about what your kids are watching, minimal stress about them breaking it, maximum value for money.”

Here’s what we said in our in-depth Echo Dot (4th gen) review: “If you’re looking to dip your toes into the smart speaker world, there is no better option than the new Echo Dot. It is small, unassuming and has all features you’d expect”

All Amazon device deals live now

Of course, there are many more devices in the Amazon special offer right now, so here’s a run breakdown of what products you can save money on today:

