We might be clear of sales madness that takes place at the end of every year – but that doesn’t mean that you won’t find some hot smart TV deals out there. But it can be confusing to know where to start looking.

Wise TV shoppers will already have their optimum screen size in mind. To give you a rough estimate, you can buy 32-inch smart TVs for as little as £150, with prices going up to about £350. For 43-inch models, you’ll generally pay in the area of £400 to £800, though we’ve seen 2020 models cost another £1,000. For 55-inch smart TVs, you can find older 4K models for a little over £400, with recent OLED TVs costing as much as £1,400. Then there are 65-inch and 75-inch models: recent models usually cost between £1,000 and £2,000.

As you can see, prices fluctuate across screen sizes, as model age and the technology it does – or doesn’t – boast being equally important factors. But don’t worry if you’re feeling a little overwhelmed. Here are a few tips to help you find the best smart TV deals, followed by our list of the best discounts we’ve seen in January so far.

How to find a smart TV deal

Searching during key sales periods: the January sales, Easter sales, and Black Friday sales are all perfect times to find the best smart TV price drops.

Subscribe to retailers’ newsletters: they’ll keep you alerted with news of the latest deals and discounts.

Many retailers, such as John Lewis and Currys, offer a price-match guarantee. So if you see a TV that’s cheaper elsewhere but no longer available, make sure you hold them to it!

Amazon TV deal prices change rapidly, and it’s not always easy to see if a price drop is all that good. CamelCamelCamel is a handy online tool that tracks a product’s price history, to give you a better sense of the bargain.

Best cheap smart TV deals in January 2021

32-inch smart TV deals

A 32-inch TV isn’t going to make much of an impact in most living rooms. But you’re seeking out a mini-size telly – for your kitchen counter, perhaps – you’ll still find a few discounted models out there. Take note though, there aren’t any 4K sets on offer right now.

43-inch smart TV deals

Now’s a great time to pick up a 43-inch set, especially if you’re looking to upgrade to a 4K television. They’re growing increasingly ubiquitous, but to see them priced around the £300 mark is still a real find.

48-inch to 50-inch smart TV deals

As we move into the mid-size televisions, we’re pleased to see that a lot of the TVs on offer are not only from well-respected brands like Sony and Samsung, but many also feature a built-in voice assistant, offering you hands-free control over your television.

55-inch smart TV deals

All the 55-inch TVs we’re seeing on sale will offer you 4K picture quality. But if you’re keen to get your hands on the next step up, before it becomes standard in a few years’ time, then you’ll find the 8K Samsung QEQ700TATXXU on sale at Currys PC World for £300 less than usual.

65-inch smart TV deals

As you can see, prices start to vary wildly in the larger screen sizes – you can spend as little as £429 or as much as £1,999 on a 65-inch TV right now. (The more expensive models boast OLED and 8K picture quality.) It’s also somewhere we’re seeing some of the hottest savings in January.

75-inch smart TV deals

Got the space for a 75-inch television? There’s a few on offer right now, but we’re going to steer you in the direction of that 42% price drop on the Sony Bravia KDXH80 at Amazon. That’s a saving of almost £800 on a TV that uses Google’s hugely respected Android TV platform.

