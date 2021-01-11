Best cheap smart TV deals in January 2021
Here are the best smart TV deals you’ll find this month, from Samsung, LG, Sony and more.
We might be clear of sales madness that takes place at the end of every year – but that doesn’t mean that you won’t find some hot smart TV deals out there. But it can be confusing to know where to start looking.
Wise TV shoppers will already have their optimum screen size in mind. To give you a rough estimate, you can buy 32-inch smart TVs for as little as £150, with prices going up to about £350. For 43-inch models, you’ll generally pay in the area of £400 to £800, though we’ve seen 2020 models cost another £1,000. For 55-inch smart TVs, you can find older 4K models for a little over £400, with recent OLED TVs costing as much as £1,400. Then there are 65-inch and 75-inch models: recent models usually cost between £1,000 and £2,000.
As you can see, prices fluctuate across screen sizes, as model age and the technology it does – or doesn’t – boast being equally important factors. But don’t worry if you’re feeling a little overwhelmed. Here are a few tips to help you find the best smart TV deals, followed by our list of the best discounts we’ve seen in January so far.
How to find a smart TV deal
- Searching during key sales periods: the January sales, Easter sales, and Black Friday sales are all perfect times to find the best smart TV price drops.
- Subscribe to retailers’ newsletters: they’ll keep you alerted with news of the latest deals and discounts.
- Many retailers, such as John Lewis and Currys, offer a price-match guarantee. So if you see a TV that’s cheaper elsewhere but no longer available, make sure you hold them to it!
- Amazon TV deal prices change rapidly, and it’s not always easy to see if a price drop is all that good. CamelCamelCamel is a handy online tool that tracks a product’s price history, to give you a better sense of the bargain.
Best cheap smart TV deals in January 2021
32-inch smart TV deals
A 32-inch TV isn’t going to make much of an impact in most living rooms. But you’re seeking out a mini-size telly – for your kitchen counter, perhaps – you’ll still find a few discounted models out there. Take note though, there aren’t any 4K sets on offer right now.
-
JVC LT-C600 32-inch Smart HD Ready TV |
£219.99£149 at Currys PC World (save £70.99 or 32 per cent)
-
Logik L32HE20 32-inch HD Ready LED TV |
£169.99£129.99 at Currys PC World (save £40 or 23 per cent)
-
Philips PHS6605/12 32-Inch TV |
£200£169.99 at Amazon (save £30.01 or 15 per cent)
-
LG 32LM6300PLA 32-inch Smart Full HD TV |
£229.99£219.99 (save £10 or four per cent)
43-inch smart TV deals
Now’s a great time to pick up a 43-inch set, especially if you’re looking to upgrade to a 4K television. They’re growing increasingly ubiquitous, but to see them priced around the £300 mark is still a real find.
-
LG 43UN71006LB 43-inch UHD 4K TV |
£479.99£352.01 at Amazon (save £127.98 or 27 per cent)
-
United 43-inch DU58 4K TV |
£299£219 at Amazon (save £80 or 27 per cent)
-
Panasonic TX-43HX580BZ 43-inch 4K TV |
£499£424.78 at Amazon (save £74.22 or 15 per cent)
-
LG UN70006LA 43-inch 4K TV |
£379£318.99 at Currys PC World (save £60.01 or 15 per cent)
-
JVC LT-CA890 43-inch Smart 4K TV with Google Assistant |
£329£279 at Currys PC World (save £50.99 or 15 per cent)
-
Logik L43AFE20 TV 43-inch Full HD TV with Google Assistant |
£279.99£249.99 at Currys PC World (save £30 or 10 per cent)
-
JVC LT-CA790 43-inch Smart Full HD TV with Google Assistant |
£329.99£299.99 at Currys PC World (save £30 or nine per cent)
48-inch to 50-inch smart TV deals
As we move into the mid-size televisions, we’re pleased to see that a lot of the TVs on offer are not only from well-respected brands like Sony and Samsung, but many also feature a built-in voice assistant, offering you hands-free control over your television.
-
LG 50UN70006LA 50-inch 4K TV |
£449.99£347.42 from Amazon (save £102.57 or 23 per cent)
-
Logik UE20 50-inch 4K TV |
£349.99£269 from Currys PC World (save £80.99 or 23 per cent)
-
JVC LT-CA890 Android TV 50-inch 4K TV with Google Assistant |
£379£299 from Currys PC World (save £80.99 or 21 per cent)
-
Samsung Galaxy 2020 50-inch TU7110 Crystal UHD 4K HDR Smart TV |
£499£429 from Amazon (save £70 or 14 per cent)
-
LG UN80006LC 50-inch 4K TV with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa |
£499£449 from Currys PC World (save £50 or 10 per cent)
-
Samsung UETU7020KXXU 50-inch 4K TV |
£379£349 from Currys PC World (save £30 or eight per cent)
-
Samsung 50-inch UETU7100 Smart TV |
£399£369 from Argos (save £30 or seven per cent)
-
Sony Bravia KDA9BU 48-inch 4K TV with Google Assistant |
£1,799£1,699 from Currys PC World (save £100 or five per cent)
55-inch smart TV deals
All the 55-inch TVs we’re seeing on sale will offer you 4K picture quality. But if you’re keen to get your hands on the next step up, before it becomes standard in a few years’ time, then you’ll find the 8K Samsung QEQ700TATXXU on sale at Currys PC World for £300 less than usual.
-
Samsung 2020 55-inch Q60T QLED 4K TV |
£999£694 from Amazon (save £305 or 31 per cent)
-
Samsung QEQ700TATXXU 55-inch Smart 8K TV with Bixby, Alexa & Google Assistant |
£1,799£1,498 from Currys PC World (save £301 or 16 per cent)
-
Panasonic TX-HX580BZ 55-inch 4K TV |
£499£449 from Amazon (save £50 or 10 per cent)
-
Samsung QEQ85TATXXU 55-inch 4K QLED TV with Bixby, Alexa & Google Assistant |
£1,199£1,099 from Currys PC World (save £100 or eight per cent)
-
LG OLEDCX5LB OLED 4K TV |
£1,299£1,399 from John Lewis (save £100 or seven per cent)
-
LG GX6LA 55-inch 4K OLED TV |
£1,599£1,699 from AO (save £100 or five per cent)
65-inch smart TV deals
As you can see, prices start to vary wildly in the larger screen sizes – you can spend as little as £429 or as much as £1,999 on a 65-inch TV right now. (The more expensive models boast OLED and 8K picture quality.) It’s also somewhere we’re seeing some of the hottest savings in January.
-
LG NANO956 65-inch 8K NanoCell TV |
£2,999£1,999 from Very (save £1,000 or 33 per cent)
-
Samsung QEQ75TATXXU 65-inch 4K QLED TV with Bixby, Alexa & Google Assistant |
£1,399£999 from Currys PC World (save £400 or 28 per cent)
-
Panasonic TX-HX580BZ 65-inch 4K TV |
£899£671.27 from Amazon (save £227.73 or 25 per cent)
-
Toshiba UL2063DB 65-inch 4K TV |
£549£429 from AO (save £120 or 21 per cent)
-
LG OLED65BX6LB 65-inch OLED 4K TV |
£1,999£1,599 from Very (save £400 or 20 per cent)
-
TCL EP658 65-inch 4K TV |
£599£499 from Amazon (save £100 or 17 per cent)
-
Samsung QEQ95TATXXU 65-inch 4K TV with Bixby, Alexa & Google Assistant |
£2,299£1,899 from Currys PC World (save £400 or 17 per cent)
-
LG 65UN81006LB 65-inch UHD 4K TV with Amazon Alexa |
£699£649 from Amazon (save £50 or seven per cent)
75-inch smart TV deals
Got the space for a 75-inch television? There’s a few on offer right now, but we’re going to steer you in the direction of that 42% price drop on the Sony Bravia KDXH80 at Amazon. That’s a saving of almost £800 on a TV that uses Google’s hugely respected Android TV platform.
-
Sony Bravia KDXH80 75-inch 4K TV |
£1,899£1,109 from Amazon (save £790 or 42 per cent)
-
Samsung 75-inch Q60T QLED 4K TV |
£1,899£1,399 from Amazon (save £500 or 26 per cent)
-
LG UN70706LD 75-inch 4K TV |
£949.99£779 from Amazon (save £170.99 or 18 per cent)