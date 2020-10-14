Samsung tablets still in stock for Prime Day: £60 off Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1

It’s been a great year for tablet fans, with Apple recently announcing the iPad 8 and iPad Air 4 at the annual September event, as well as Amazon themselves adding an updated Fire HD 8 to their Fire Tablet range. Last night, we also saw the iPhone 12 revealed at another event.

If you’re after an Android, you can still pick up some great Samsung tablet offers on Day Two of the Amazon Prime Day sales.

The retail giant is offering a 20 per cent discount on some of the biggest tablets around – namely Samsung’s popular Galaxy Tab range. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has up to 29 per cent off some devices and the Tab S7 has up to 15 per cent. The popular Samsung Galaxy Tab A is also still in stock , boasting £60 off its usual £249.

Prices of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 series appear to have fallen even further since the start of Prime Day, with savings of £140 now available until midnight.

The tech discounts on the Samsung tablets are some of the best Prime Day deals going this year, which also includes Prime Video Channels savings perfect for tablet streaming, and Kindle deals for those only after an e-reader.

Get 20 per cent off Samsung Tablets

It’s been a big year for Samsung, who has several notable releases in the list of upcoming 2020 phones and will surely see some more great Samsung Black Friday deals later this year. However, it is their tablets that are getting the most attention this Prime Day – and rightly so, as their popular Galaxy Tab series has come along way since it began in 2010. Samsung’s tablets boast a selection that caters to all tastes, from the budget A range to the premium S tablets with the popular S-pen stylus, though they still manage to undercut Apple’s pricier iPads.

Save up to £160 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, was £759, now £599

The Galaxy Tab S6 adds a few new features such as a slightly bigger super AMOLED 10.5-inch screen, 14 hours of battery life, and a rear dual-camera setup. For PC power with S-Pen compatibility, the Tab S6 is no standard tablet.

Save up to £150 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, was £999 now £849

This upgraded version of the S7 comes with a huge super AMOLED 12.4 inch display with HDR support and eye care certification. There’s also the option for a 5G edition:

Up to 29 per cent off Galaxy Tab A8 – was £139, now £99

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A series has always delivered impressive tech for a budget price, and the A8 is no different. With a sleek metal design, a bright 8-inch screen, and a dedicated Kids mode, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a perfect device for the home.

You can also choose an LTE edition for connecting on-the-go over cellular:

Up to 25 per cent off Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 inch – was £249, now £189

A budget tablet – with premium features. Entertain the whole family with a full HD 10.1-inch screen and Dolby Atmos surround sound, and then switch to Kids Home to make your tablet child-proof.

Up to £50 off Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, was £349, now £299

For those after some higher specs, Samsung’s premium S-range has proved powerful – even this Lite edition of the S6. With a huge 10.4 inch display, AKG sound, and compatibility with the crowd-pleasing S-pen, this tablet is certainly not light on features.

Save up to £100 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, was £719, now £619

One for the picture quality enthusiasts, the S7 has an 11-inch display with a superfast refresh rate and Dolby Atmos-enabled quad speakers to boot. The PC level power and redesigned S-Pen also mean you can create detailed works of art – all on your tablet.

