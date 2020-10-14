Best Prime Day deals if you work from home: the offers still in stock
It still counts as a good deal even if you buy it for work!
More than ever before, 2020 has been the year for working from home.
It looks like Zoom meetings, downstairs commutes, and work on the sofa could remain the ‘new normal’ for many of us – so now is the perfect time to deck out the home office.
Make use of this Amazon Prime Day to get the latest monitors, printers, and laptops for the professional portion of your house – safe in the knowledge that as a work purchase, there will be no buyer’s remorse at all.
As we’re now on Day Two of Prime Day, you’ve only got a few hours left to snap up a great deal and make your WFH situation all the more comfortable. We’ve already seen a lot of the models we listed yesterday go out of stock, so these deals have definitely proven popular.
A few stand out offers that are still available include £240 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (was £899, now £659), £219.99 off the Acer Predator XB271HUbmiprz gaming monitor RRP of £699.99 (now £480) and £250 off the ASUS ZenBook UX434FLC (was £1,199.99, now £949.99).
Laptops often see some of the best Amazon Prime Day deal – as do Amazon devices if you wish to treat yourself to a less work-oriented purchase…
Prime Day Monitor Deals
Every desktop needs a good monitor to work and with 20 per cent off HP monitors, 20 per cent off Acer monitors and discounts on selected LG monitors, there’s no need to feel guilty about splashing out on a 4K or even ultra-wide display.
20 per cent off HP Monitors
You can’t underestimate the importance of a good monitor for workplace productivity – and these days they come with fancy HD screens and ultraslim designs. Veteran PC manufacturer HP knows how to make a good screen – perfect for a new display or even a second screen:
- HP 24fh Ultraslim Full HD Monitor with Height Adjust (1920 x 1080) 23.8 Inch Silver/Black for £119.99 (was £149.99)
- HP 27fh Ultraslim Full HD Monitor with Height Adjust (1920 x 1080) 27 Inch Silver/Black for £159.99 (was £199.99)
20 per cent off selected Acer monitors
Yes, many of these are gaming monitors, but for those whose PC doubles up as a gaming system – or just wish to work in high graphical fidelity – then these monitors are more than up to the job:
- Acer Predator XB271HUbmiprz 27 Inch WQHD Gaming Monitor Black/Red for £480 (was £699.99)
- Acer Nitro VG270Sbmiipx 27-inch FHD Gaming Monitor Black for £199.99 (was £249.99)
- Acer Predator XB273GX 27 inch Full HD Gaming Monitor Black for £319.99 (was £399.99)
- Acer Predator Z35P 35 Inch WQHD Curved 1800R Gaming Monitor, Black for £619 (was £899.99)
- Acer Nitro XV340CKP 34 inch UWQHD Ultrawide Gaming Monitor Black for £499.99 (was £649.99)
20 per cent off selected LG monitors
As TV manufacturers also, it is no surprise that LG‘s monitors look fantastic – and boast the latest technology such as 4K and ultra-wide displays. That’s probably why they’ve been selling out so quickly. You can still get your hands on this deal, however:
- LG UHD 27UL850 27 Inch Monitor 4K Vesa DisplayHDR 400 IPS (3840 x 2160) White for £349.97 (was £489.99)
Prime Day Laptop Deals
Laptops are becoming a key part of daily life and, with £200 off Huawei laptops, 15 per cent off Samsung laptops, and 30 per cent off Asus, there’s plenty of choice:
Up to £200 off Huawei Laptops
Huawei is better known for its popular mobiles and tablets, but it also makes some pretty nifty laptops – which are especially good at connecting to Huawei phones. Like with LG, these proved popular yesterday, but you can still get your hands on this model:
- HUAWEI MateBook D 15 – 15.6 Inch Laptop with FullView 1080P FHD Ultrabook PC Grey for £669.99 (was £799.99)
Up to 15 per cent off Samsung Laptops
Is there any tech that Samsung doesn’t make? On top of its mobile, tablet, TV, and smartwatch products, Samsung has expanded on its Galaxy range with laptops – and some rather good ones at that:
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 13.3 Inch 8 GB Intel Core i5-1035G4 Processor Laptop – Royal Blue for £1099 (was £1349)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 15.6 Inch 8 GB Intel Core i5-10210U Processor Laptop – Aura Silver for £1049 (was £1299)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 13.3 Inch 8 GB Intel Core i5-10210U Processor Laptop – Aura Silver for £999 (was £1249)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 13.3 Inch 8 GB Intel Core i5-1035G4 Processor Laptop – Royal Silver for £1099 (was £1349)
- Samsung Galaxy Book S 13.3 Inch 8 GB Intel i5 Laptop – Mercury Grey for £799 (was £999)
- Samsung Galaxy Book S 13.3 Inch 8 GB Intel i5 Laptop – Earthy Gold for £799 (was £999)
Up to 30 per cent off ASUS Laptops
Asus is well known for its great designs and reasonable prices – prices which just got a whole lot better:
- ASUS ZenBook UX434FLC 14″ Full HD Thin Laptop for £749.99 (was £999)
- ASUS ROG Strix G532LWS Full HD 300 Hz 15.6 Inch Gaming Laptop for £1899.99 (was £2199.99)
- ASUS ROG Strix G732LXS Full HD 300 Hz 17.3 Inch Gaming Laptop for £2699.99 (was £3499.99)
Prime Day Printer Deals
Printers and scanners are getting awfully smart these days, with handheld scanners and printing from mobiles – and now this can all be done with up to 30 per cent off scanners, printer and ink.
Up to 25 per cent off selected Epson and HP Printers, Scanners, and Ink
Whether it’s Wi-Fi printers or portable scanners, Epson has you covered if you’re after a truly modern home office:
- Epson EcoTank ET-2751 A4 Print/Scan/Copy Wi-Fi Printer for £262.49 (was £349.99)
- HP Colour LaserJet Pro M283fdw Multi-Function Printer for £229.99 (was £364.99)
- Epson WorkForce ES-60W Scanner for £119.99 (was £189.99)
- Epson WorkForce ES-50 Scanner for £69.99 (was £129.99)
Luckily, the deal also extends to ink for frequent printers:
- Epson EasyMail C13T12954511 DuraBrite Ultra Ink Cartridge, Assorted Colours, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready for £37.44 (was £53.99)
- Epson EasyMail C13T16264511 Durabrite Ultra Ink, Assorted Colours, 16, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready (Pack of 4) for £21.29 (was £35.49)
- Epson C13T12854511 EasyMail DuraBrite Ultra Ink, Multi-Pack, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready for £28.29 (was £38.14)
- Epson EasyMail T0715 DuraBrite Ultra Ink, Assorted Colours, Multi-Pack, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready for £26.99 (was £49.49)
- Epson EasyMail 2569391 Claria Premium Ink, Assorted Colours, Multi-Pack, X-Large, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready for £54.79 (was £81.19)
- EPSON Multipack five-colours 33 Ink Cartridge Easymail for £32.99 (was £56.49)
- Epson EasyMail C13T08074510 Claria Photographic Ink, Assorted Colours, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready for £33.89 (was £60.99)
- Epson 24 EasyMail Claria Photo HD Ink, Multi-Pack for £55.06 (was £79.98)
Don’t forget that to make the most of the Prime Day deals, you’ll need to sign up to be an Amazon Prime member. You can get a free trial for 30 days.