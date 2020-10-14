Amazon Prime Day 2020 ends tonight, but here are the best deals still available

It’s now Day Two of Amazon Prime Day. Didn’t get a chance to shop yesterday? You’re in luck, many of the deals are still available today, and new ones are being added from laptop deals to TVs and tablets.

Prime Day is usually in July, but moved to October thanks to the coronavirus – and it’s 48 hours of deals.

Amazon guaranteed that prices won’t go lower on Black Friday so if you’re wondering who wins in the Prime Day v Black Friday face off that’s good news – some are even likely to be repeated.

We sifted through the many thousands of offers and selected some of the very best deals from the Amazon Echo Dot now £18.99, down from £49.99 to Apple’s AirPods at 20 per cent off.

Yesterday, Nintendo Switch bundles were front and centre of the sale, as well as Samsung smartphone savings. We’ve also seen multiple lightning deals on Shark vacuums, the latest being the Lift-Away Upright vacuum cleaner – you can save £120.

Don’t forget that Prime Day deals are only available to Prime subscribers – you can sign up for Prime – with a free 30 day free trial so you’re able to take part in the event.

As we head into the second day of the event, we’ve rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals, including new offers. Prime Day 2020 ends tonight – so snap up a deal while you still can.

Best Prime Day UK deals 2020

Below we’ve curated 31 of the best Amazon Prime Day deals, so you don’t have to spend ages searching. We are updating these deals throughout the event so you can be sure the deals are still live and worth shopping.

1. Kindle Paperwhite is £79.99 (was £119.99)

With a current saving of £40, the Kindle Paperwhite is available in four colours; black, plum, twilight blue and sage. It is waterproof so you don’t have to worry about taking it to the beach or pool, and a battery life that lasts week. This deal may have been one of the first Amazon Prime Day deals but it is still live and offering a great discount of 33 per cent.

2. Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones – now £169.99 (was £249.99)

Amazon

Beats by Dr. Dre headphones are known for their quality as well as stylish appeal. This overhead set feature noise cancelling software and 22 hours of battery life. The premium Studio3 model keeps you connected with what the brand describes as ‘industry-leading’ Bluetooth connectivity thanks to an Apple chip. The headset is also compatible with both iOS and Android devices and there’s a choice of nine colours.

These headphones have been reduced in price by 32 per cent, so you’d be saving over £79 per pair and snapping them up for just £169.99.

3. Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – was £179.95, now £124.99

Amazon

This pair of headphones are also over-head and completely wireless, boasting the Apple chip of the Studio3 variety. A slightly more economical choice than the Stuido3, the Solo3 are still a premium headphone set and offer 40 hours of battery life. They also have fast-charging capabilities so you can get three hours of playback after just five minutes charging.

Reduced by 31 per cent the headphone are now just £124.99 instead of £179.95 which means you’d be saving £54.96 while the offer is still valid.

4. Nintendo Switch Lite Bundle + Minecraft is now £199 (was £218.99)

Any Nintendo Switch consoles on sale is very exciting news and this Nintendo Switch Lite bundle allows you to get the handheld console and a game for the price of just the console. This is the best deal for those who prefer to play solo or just want to get their hands on the already cheaper console with a little more money sliced off. The game on offer for this bundle is Minecraft one of the most popular games that involves building your own world, armour and weapons.

5. Apple AirPods with charging case is now £128 (was £159)

The AirPods always do well on deals day – they don’t often get a discount so are a good one to watch on Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday. The price has been slashed by 19 per cent. Move fast as these also get snapped up. If you’re an Apple fan this is the time to get them. The AirPods have proved a must have for, and their success shows no sign of slowing down. We’d recommend this deal – or check out the Apple AirPods with charging case.

6. LIFX B22 Wi-Fi Smart Bulb is now £29.99 (was £54.99)

The LIFX B22 Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb works with Alexa and Google Assistant. Use the free LIFX app to control the bulb’s colour and set the right atmosphere. You can choose from millions of colours and thousands of shades of white.

7. ASUS ZenBook UX433FA 14″ Full HD Thin Laptop is £649.99 (was £799.99)

This Windows 10 model comes with Intel i5-8265U, 8GB RAM and 512 GB SSD. Its best features include a full HD screen with a 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio and a 3.5mm headphone jack,. It’s a super thin laptop that’s seeing £150 off its price. This is the best deal for those who want more power than a budget laptop can offer but without the eye-watering price tag.

8. Shark Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner is now £149.99 (was £269.99)

Amazon have featured many Shark products as lightning, limited time deals during Prime Day. The latest to see a flash sale is this powerful corded Lift-Away model which detaches from the main vacuum floor tool for portable cleaning. It also claims to be designed for homes with pets.

9. Fire HD 8 Kids’ Edition is only £84.99 (was £139.99)

This tablet is designed especially for kids and is available in three fun colours; pink, purple and blue. You can set screen-time limits as well as educational goals for the device and there’s a two year warranty so you can have it replaced or repaired if it gets broken. You’ll also get a one year included subscription to Amazon Kids+ which means they can access a huge range of child-friendly apps, books and more.

You can also snap up the regular, non-kids version on offer for £44.99 instead of £89.99 too,

10. Echo Dot is just £18.99 (was £49.99)

While Echo Amazon Prime offers abound this offer is too good to pass us by. The third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker comes with Alexa built-in. If you just want to stream music, check the weather, schedule updates and more then this is a good deal. You can pick your colour and get a few to cover all the rooms.

When it comes to the Amazon devices on Prime Day there are plenty of discounts. The Fire TV Stick 4K (£29.99, down from £49.99) has now been 100 per cent claimed, but we suggest trying out the Fire TV Cube for £69.99, down from £109.99.

11. BeatsX Wireless Earphones – was £59.99, now £39.99

Amazon

If you prefer in-ear headphones, this BeatsX pair should deliver on quality without plug in wires. The buds are connected around the base of you neck but don’t have any other wires to plug into your device and get in the way while your working out or moving around. Charging for five minutes will allow two hours of playback on low battery, otherwise you have eight on a full charge. They are also compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

Originally £59.99 the set has been reduced by 32 per cent down to £39.99 so you can save just over £19 per pair.

12. Echo Show 8 is £59.99, was £199.99

The Echo Show 8 version features a wider eight inch screen so you can see more during video calls and while streaming films and TV or other entertainment. The 8 model has all the same handy planning features of the 5 and has Alexa built in, so you can control your compatible lighting and more using just your voice. Handy!

Normally sold at £119.99, you can get the device now for half price at just £59.99 which is a huge saving of £60.

13. Oral-B iO9 Black Ultimate Clean Electric Toothbrush now £249.99 (was £499.99)

We all love a half-price deal – especially when you get to save an almighty £250. The Oral-B iO9 toothbrush comes packed with cutting-edge features like a micro-vibrating brush head, seven different cleaning modes and a pressure sensor that flashes red to let you know you’re brushing too hard. It will even greet you when you switch it on in the morning.

For anyone who wants to ensure that their teeth are kept in gleaming order, the Oral-B iO9 is a very smart choice of smart toothbrush indeed – especially when it’s on sale for 50 per cent less.

If you’re in need of a new electric toothbrush but can’t justify spending £250, take a look at the much cheaper Oral-B Smart 6 6000N CrossAction for £54.99 or Philips Sonicare range, which is also discounted by up to 70 per cent.

14. Nespresso Vertuo Plus now £109.95 (was £179.99)

This has an incredible 60 per cent off, saving you over £70 on this Nespresso coffee machine. New, with five different styles and pods – plus there’s a two month coffee subscription you can claim free too. The Nespresso Vertuo Plus is a brilliant option if you’ve yet to buy a coffee machine for home and want something simple with a good variety of coffee styles.

15. Echo Buds are now £79.99 (was £119.99)

These wireless headphones offer an immersive sound experience, with noise reduction technology by Bose. There’s also multiple choices of ear tip sizes to ensure the most comfortable fit. Enabled with Alexa, you can also communicate with them hands-free to stream music, make calls and more. They are also sweat-resistant, meaning they are ideal for workouts at the gym or for running.

£111.99 is the price you’d normally be expecting to pay for the Echo Buds, but they’re currently available for £79.99 right now, saving you £40 per pair.

16. Oral-B Smart 6 6000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush is £54.99 (was £219.99)

Amazon

This 6000N Oral B smart toothbrush has five different brushing modes and a battery claimed to last over two weeks with daily brushing. The 75 per cent slash on its RRP price (£219.99) is one of the biggest offers we’ve seen from Oral B this Prime Day. Three toothbrush heads and a premium travel case are also included. But act fast – this deal is extremely popular!

17. Fire TV Cube is £69.99 (was £109.99)

The Fire Cube is a more advanced streaming media streaming player which offers the fastest performance of any of the other Fire streaming devices, with all the same great streaming capabilities. It can also pair with compatible soundbars for improved sound and you can control using Alexa voice commands too.

Rather than £109.99, the cube is currently £69.99 which means a saving of £40, or 36 per cent overall.

18. Fire HD10 new edition is now £89.99 (was £149.99)

This Fire tablet is larger than the Fire 7 or 8 models, boasting a wider 10.1 inch screen. It also has an HD display for great image quality, which the Fire 7 doesn’t offer. All the rest of the great features such as apps for streaming shows, a camera and Alexa control are still included as with the other Fire models.

This device would usually be £149.99, but the price has been dropped by a third in the sale so it is now reduced by £65 to just £134.99. It will only be this price while the Amazon Prime Day lasts, finishing 14th October.

19. Samsung Galaxy S20 is £649 (was £799)

Having only been released earlier this year, it is a surprise to see such a great discount on the Samsung Galaxy S20. Now with £150 off, this SIM-free smartphone features an edge-to-edge 6.3-inch display and a three camera set-up 64MP telephoto lens and a 12MP wide camera. Typically £799, the Samsung Galaxy S20 is now £649 thanks to a 19 per cent discount.

20. Ninja Foodi Electric Multi-Cooker now £136.99 (was £199.99)

Now with a saving of £63, the Ninja Foodi is a pressure cooker, slow cooker and air fryer all in one. This makes it a brilliant deal for those who want to do more in the kitchen but don’t quite know where to start. It also comes with various attachments beyond the 6-litre cooking pot, including a crisp basket, reversible rack, pressure lid and crisping lid. Be warned, this a lightning deal and is already 38 per cent claimed so it might not be live for long.

21. Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C now £152.99 (was £219.99)

Robotic vacuum cleaners can be an expensive purchase so shopping events like Prime Day can be a great time to buy an otherwise pricey purchase. Eufy’s vacuum cleaners have always been on the more reasonable side but you can now get their Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C for £152.99. That is a saving of over £65, and its features include a 100 minute battery life, a quiet mode and the joy of coming back to a house that has been vacuumed hands-free. The best deal for someone looking to save storage space and would like to free up some time away from the household chores.

22. Roku Streaming Stick+ is £34.24 (was £59.99)

The Roku Streaming Stick+ is the premium model by the media brand and it is capable of streaming HD, 4K Ultra HD and HDR. Access services like Netflix and BBC iPlayer as well as content on The Roku Channel.

Voice control is included along with the ability to cast music and photos. Plus, you can control it all from an app on your smartphone as well as using the remote.

Now, on Amazon, instead of the usual price of £59.99, you can snap up the Roku media player for just £34.24. That’s a saving of 42 per cent or £25 in total.

See more deals from Roku and read our Roku Premiere review.

23. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Wi-Fi 128 GB now £479 (was £619)

Amazon has reduced the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 series for the second time this Prime Day, raising possible savings from 20 per cent to 23. Features of this particular model include a 10.5-inch screen, a rear dual-camera setup and 14 hours of battery life, plus S Pen compatibility for precision control in the Tab’s more creative functions.

24. Philips Wake-up Light Alarm Clock now £84.99 (was £149.99)

The Philips Wake-up Light Alarm Clock will gradually wake you up with light that replicates a sunrise, rather than that blaring alarm we’re all too used to. The light settings can be personalised in case you need a higher light intensity to wake up than others and you simply tap it anywhere to snooze. A great deal for those who want to invest in their sleep, and now with a £65 saving.

25. SanDisk Extreme Pro 128 GB microSDXC Memory Card + SD Adapter now £19.29 (was £56)

In-built storage in smartphones, tablets and cameras doesn’t always provide enough space for all the files, photos and videos you want to keep with you. A memory card is a great way to boost your storage and this 128GB microSD card and SD adapter is now only £19.29, a saving of almost £40 (66 per cent off).

26. 50 per cent off Echo Show 5 – was £79.99, now £39.99

The Echo Show 5 does all the work of a smart speaker but also features a 5.5-inch display screen. You can watch TV and films and also make video calls. Use voice control to keep an eye on your calendar, check the weather or traffic, and more. You can choose to leave the screen resting as a clock face or as photographs to double as a digital photo frame.

Available in white or black, the Echo Show 5 would normally set you back £79.99. With this Prime Day offer, you can buy the device for just £39.99, which is half price and a saving of £40.

27. 40 per cent off Echo Auto – was £49.99, now £29.99

The Echo Auto device is specially designed to recognise your voice over sounds like traffic and air conditioning. You can listen to music and audiobooks from multiple platforms as well as check for traffic information and more. Ideal for anyone who drives to work or is planning a roadtrip staycation.

The Echo Auto is usually priced at £49.99 but you can buy it now for £29.99. With this brilliant offer you can save 40 per cent on the original price.

28. 33 per cent off Echo Buds – was £111.99, now £79.99

With noise reduction technology by Bose and multiple size choices of ear tips, you can have a comfortable fit as well as immersive sound. Thanks to Alexa, you can also communicate with them hands-free to stream music, make calls and more. The Echo Buds are also sweat-resistant, so they’re ideal for fitness fans.

£111.99 is the usual price tag, but they’re currently available for £79.99, saving you £40 per pair.

29. £60 off Philips Hue Starter Kit – was £149.99, now £89.99

This Alexa compatible accessory is too good a deal to pass up. This is Philips Hue deal is the perfect addition to start your conversion to a smart home and works perfectly with Echo devices. There are three coloured lights that can be voice-controlled as well as synced to movies and music. Plus, you get 16million colour choices.

30. 26 per cent off Echo Studio – was £189.99, now £139.99

Ideal for true music lovers, this high-tech smart speaker can automatically calculate the acoustics of a room and finetune the playback suit the space best. The great sound quality quality is thanks to five internal speakers and everything is controlled with your voice through Alexa.

The Echo Studio would normally set you back £189.99. In the current sale, you would only pay £139.99, saving £50.

31. Fire 7 now just from £29.99

Credit: Amazon

It may not be HD like its Fire counterparts, but the Fire 7 still packs lots of impressive tech into a much lower price point which we think is great value – especially with this offer. With full Alexa control, seven hours of battery life, and two high-quality cameras it’s a great deal for less than £40.

If you want an affordable tablet this one could be for you.

Looking for more deals? Why not try these.

Quick Amazon Prime Day deals

NOW TV smart stick with Entertainment Pass – was £24.85, now £14.50 – This lightning deal is already going fast but thanks to a saving of £10, you can now watch shows such as Game of Thrones and Succession for less than £15.

– This lightning deal is already going fast but thanks to a saving of £10, you can now watch shows such as Game of Thrones and Succession for less than £15. Nespresso BNE800 Creatista Sage – was £449.95, now £274.99 – With a saving of over £170, this Nespresso coffee machine’s features include a heat up time of just three seconds, and a huge variety of settings including 11 for the milk temperature alone. A good deal for those looking to get their first barista-style coffee machine or are in need of more variety.

– With a saving of over £170, this Nespresso coffee machine’s features include a heat up time of just three seconds, and a huge variety of settings including 11 for the milk temperature alone. A good deal for those looking to get their first barista-style coffee machine or are in need of more variety. Samsung Galaxy Buds – was £139, now £85 – With a battery life of up to 20 hours, the Galaxy Buds aren’t the type of headphones you need to charge daily. With a saving of £50, you get features including ambient mode to help hear what is going on around you and they can easily synced to you phone or tablet.

– With a battery life of up to 20 hours, the Galaxy Buds aren’t the type of headphones you need to charge daily. With a saving of £50, you get features including ambient mode to help hear what is going on around you and they can easily synced to you phone or tablet. Fitbit Versa 2 – was £199.99, now £169.99 – The Fitbit Versa 2 has Alexa built-in so that you can talk to your watch and set timers, get weather updates and control your smart home devices. Now with £30 off.

– The Fitbit Versa 2 has Alexa built-in so that you can talk to your watch and set timers, get weather updates and control your smart home devices. Now with £30 off. Bosch Cordless Combi Drill with Two 18 V Lithium-Ion Batteries – was £84.99, now £57.99 – DIY tools are unlikely to be what you want to spend your hard earned cash on but if you’ve been doing some home renovations then you know you need to invest in your equipment. Save £47 on this Bosch cordless drill and pay only £57.99 for a drill that works on metal and wood and has an integrated LED light for when you’re working in dark areas.

Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5 – was £600, now £249.99 – With a saving of £350, it is not difficult to see why this a good deal. The IPL should automatically adapt to the tone of your skin, treat both legs in under five minutes and is 15 per cent smaller than the previous Braun Silk Expert model. The RRP is usually a staggering £600 but it is now on offer for just £249.99.

When does Prime Day end?

Although originally just a single day of sales, Amazon Prime Day now takes place across two days and this year it was yesterday, 13th October, and today, 14th October. Today is the final day of Prime Day 2020 meaning that all deals will end at one minute before midnight tonight. However, that does not mean that all the offers will be available until then.

Lightning deals, for instance, may only last a few hours and even then will only have a certain amount of stock, which we have seen sell out before the offer has ended in some cases. Therefore, If you see a deal which looks like it is worth grabbing, make sure you snap it up while you can to avoid being disappointed when buyers beat you to it.

We saw this happen during yesterday’s sales event with Nintendo Switch bundles selling out and buyers having to add their names to a waiting list for the Amazon Fire Stick 4K, after the devices were snapped up ahead of time.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day only started a few years ago back in 2015, but has already become one of the biggest sales events of the year. Initially a means to boost revenue during the summer months, Prime Day is a sale across the retail giant’s website, think of it like an Amazon-only Black Friday.

The key difference is that only Amazon Prime members are able to access the deals – though that includes members using a 30 day free trial, as well as Amazon Prime Student subscribers.

Other than the Prime requirement, the event works very similarly to Black Friday. There are two types of deals – offers that last an entire day or two (usually on Amazon’s own devices and services) and Lightning deals. Lightning deals only last a set amount of time or until the allocated stock sells out – so you’ll have to get in fast for the best offers or risk missing out.

Sign up to Amazon Prime

How long does Amazon Prime Day last?

Prime Day began on Tuesday 13th October and runs until 11.59pm tonight, Wednesday 14th October.

The deals are in full swing and new flash offers are set to appear throughout the two-day event – so keeping checking back.

The Prime Day deals were so popular that in 2019 the sales period was extended to two days for a full 48-hour deals extravaganza – an extension we’re seeing this year across Tuesday 13th and Wednesday 14th October (yesterday and today).

How do you sign up to Amazon Prime?

To access Prime Day deals you have to sign up for Prime – you can do so with a free 30-day free trial.

Visit the sign-up page Click ‘Start your 30-day free trial’ Enter your details or sign in if you already use Amazon, but don’t have a Prime membership

That’s pretty much it! If you don’t want to continue after the 30-day free trial, set an alarm on your phone to remember to cancel.

Can I return items bought on Prime Day 2020?

You, of course, have the same legal right to return a faulty product whether it was bought at full price or not.

If it’s not faulty, it can get a bit more complicated – but you do have the statutory right to cancel orders within 14 days of receiving the item.

As well as the cancellation rights above, you also have the right to return products within 30 days of purchase under their Voluntary Returns Policy as long as items are unused and undamaged. However, Amazon does not cover the cost of returns if the item is not faulty- so you’ll have to shell out at least £3.99 to return that Amazon Echo or Fire Stick.

Tips for Prime Day shopping

As usual, it’s not just Amazon who has cut prices. Other retailers have got in on the action, so you’ll also find certain products price matched in Currys’ Epic Deals sale, too. There’s a great deal on the Philips Smart 58-Inches 4k Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant down to £579, saving you £100.

Many of the best Prime Day deals are lightning deals – meaning they’re only of limited quantity and for a set amount of time. It’s therefore worth checking regularly for new deals – the best ones usually sell out quickly.

