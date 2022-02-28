The company has already had a busy start to 2022 with the Galaxy S22 phones and Galaxy Tab S8 slates, but it shows no signs of slowing down as it showcases the devices alongside the Mobile World Congress (MWC) trade show in Spain.

Samsung has unveiled that its new Galaxy Book 2 line-up of laptops will be released in the UK from the 1st April – and pre-orders will start next month.

The laptop line-up can be split into four categories: the Galaxy Book 2, the Galaxy Book 2 360, Galaxy Book 2 Pro and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360.

While the Book 2 Pro and the Book 2 have a traditional laptop hinge design, the 360 models boast a display that flips completely over and effectively turns the device into a large tablet – with a touch-screen and bundled S-pen compatibility.

For all, the focus is on their ultra-thin frame, high levels of portability and connectivity with the wider Galaxy ecosystem. Samsung pitched the devices as being made for a “hybrid living era” – designed for everything from work to video calls to gaming.

It’s the Pro models that seem to be the focus based on Samsung’s promotional push, but all of the devices have a premium stylish aesthetic and very solid specs.

Galaxy Book 2 design and specs

With pleasingly minimalist silver or graphite colours, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro comes in two display sizes: 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch, with the larger having 5G.

The Pro models have a 1920 x 1080 AMOLED panel, a 12th Gen Intel Core CPU, up to 512GB of storage and a great selection of ports: Thunderbolt 4 (1), USB Type C (1), USB 3.2 (1) 3.5 Headphone/Mic (1) and a MicroSD slot (1). They come in two memory options – 8GB or 16GB – and have fingerprint authentication.

Both Pro models have backlit keys, although it’s neat to see that the larger variant has been designed with enough room for a numerical section on the far right. Both run on Windows 11 and have a 1080p FHD front camera for video calling.

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 also comes in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch variants, while the Book 2 360 only comes in 13.3” and the Book2 only comes in 15.6-inch.

The Book 2 Pro 360 combo has up to 500nits brightness and the 13.3-inch version comes in three colour schemes, adding Burgundy alongside the usual graphite and silver. The standard Galaxy Book 2 360 is only available in silver.

Only the 360 models have a 16:9 touch-screen display and it’s nice to see that they come with an S-pen stylus in the box. While we have not tested the true capacities, Samsung has claimed that the Pro models have up to 21 hours of battery life. An in-depth spec sheet of each laptop model is available via the Samsung website.

Galaxy Book 2 series UK pricing

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360

13.3″ (i5) 8GB, 256GB, Graphite + Silver | RRP £1099

13.3” (i7) 8GB, 256GB, Silver | RRP £1199

13.3” (i7) 16GB, 512GB, Silver, Burgundy | RRP £1399

15.6” (i5), 8GB, 256GB, Silver | RRP £1199

15.6” (i7), 16GB, 512GB, Silver | RRP £1499

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro

13.3″ Wi-Fi (i5) 8GB, 256GB, Silver | RRP £999

15.6” Wi-Fi, (i5) 8GB, 256GB, Silver | RRP £1099

15.6” Wi-Fi (i7) 16GB, 512GB, Silver | RRP £1399

15.6” 5G, (i5) 8GB, 256GB, Graphite | RRP £1299

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360

13.3″ Wi-Fi (i5) 8GB, 256GB, Silver | RRP £949

15.6” Wi-Fi (i7) 16GB, 512GB, Silver | RRP £1249

Samsung Galaxy Book 2

15.6” Wi-Fi, (i3) 8GB, 256GB, Silver | RRP £599

15.6” Wi-Fi, (i5) 8GB, 256GB, Silver + Graphite | RRP £699

15.6” Wi-Fi, (i5) 8GB, 512GB, Silver | RRP £799

15.6” Wi-Fi (i7) 8GB, 512GB, Silver | RRP £899

Galaxy Book 2 series UK availability

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro series will be available to pre-order on 18th March 2022. The models will be released on 1st April via Samsung and “major UK retailers,” which we expect to include Amazon, John Lewis, Currys, AO, Very, Argos and more.

The new Galaxy Book 2 and Galaxy Book2 360 are following the same schedule in the UK, with pre-orders on 18th March 2022 and a release set for 1st April.

Anyone who pre-orders any of the newly-announced laptops from 19th March will be able to claim a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro and a Multiport adapter worth £300. We will update this page with more links as the UK retailers start to list the products.

