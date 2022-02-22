MWC 2022: what to expect from the biggest phone event

MWC 2022 is set to take place between the 28th February and the 3rd March. A host of the world's biggest phone brands will descend on Barcelona with new announcements, new tech and big news.

Mobile World Congress — or MWC — is one of the biggest annual events in the tech calendar. The biggest manufacturers and brands show up and show off their latest innovations. We're breaking down what to expect from this year's event and taking a look at some of the big names that will be in attendance.

Some of the biggest brands like Apple and Google are often a little shy at MWC. Instead, they favour their own events. However, we'll be keeping an eye on all three brands and many more to keep you up to date with the latest news on mobile tech.

Even with a mixed level of participation from major brands, MWC 2022 is set to be a huge event for the industry. We've already heard about several new handsets set to be unveiled in Barcelona and will be keeping you informed as the event unfolds. We'll keep this page updated with all the latest news, so be sure to bookmark us, or head back here for updates.

MWC 2022 at a glance:

What to expect from brands at MWC 2022

Honor at MWC 2022

Honor has announced its plans for MWC 2022 — with the Honor Magic 4 Series set to be unveiled as part of a keynote speech on Monday 28th February.

Whether this is a variation of the company's foldable flagship the Honor Magic V remains to be seen. The Magic V was already announced for the Chinese market, albeit without a UK and European release date. The Magic 4 Series may be the UK and European edition of this phone, or something different.

You can watch the live unveiling of the Honor Magic 4 Series on February 28th at 12pm GMT.

Samsung at MWC 2022

It's not long since Samsung announced the S22 Series, so we're not expecting any new smartphones. The company is set to reveal some new Galaxy Book laptops though.

On the phone side of things, the S22 Ultra gets a full UK release on February 25th, with the base S22 and S22+ arriving on March 11. We're expecting Samsung to be showcasing all three phones and further showing off their camera capabilities in detail.

For more on the S22 Series, take a look at our Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus review.

Xiaomi at MWC 2022

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 hits the UK market on February 24th, with a Pro version following later in the year — likely in April.

As a result, we're expecting Xiaomi to be discussing this — and perhaps more new handsets — at MWC 2022.

For more on Xiaomi take a look at our full Xiaomi 11t Pro review.

Nokia at MWC 2022

Historically, Nokia likes to get involved in MWC in a big way, so it's entirely possible that we see a new handset unveiled.

Some rumours suggest the Nokia 10 may finally arrive, but we won't believe it until we see it.

We'll keep this page updated with the latest news on all things Nokia from MWC 2022.

OnePlus at MWC 2022

OnePlus teased fans with a steady drip of updates and info on the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro during CES 2022, despite not physically attending the show. It may go for a similar strategy at MWC 2022 as the handsets are yet to see a full release in the UK and Europe.

So, don't expect a big MWC unveiling from OnePlus, but be aware they might release competing announcements during the show.

Apple at MWC 2022

Apple is a company known for doing things on its own terms and as a result, they're very, very unlikely to have any notable presence at MWC.

Instead, expect an event in March. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stated that he expects the next Apple event to take place on March 8th. There is a possibility a new iPhone SE may be unveiled there, so Apple fans will have to wait a little longer.

For more on Apple, take a look at our best iPhone rundown.

Oppo at MWC 2022

We're not expecting a new Oppo handset at MWC 2022, but the company will have a strong presence at the event and is set to show off some interesting new tech.

In a press release promising "new products and new technologies", Oppo said:

"As a tech company that excels in 5G technology, OPPO will introduce a brand-new connectivity product and bring its latest flagship products to MWC. Moreover, OPPO will showcase several industry-leading mobile phone technologies that will set new industry records."

Motorola at MWC 2022

Motorola has made well-documented claims that it is preparing a third generation Razr and we're hoping it's going to be unveiled at MWC 2022. Whether or not that's the case remains to be seen.

Otherwise, we're likely to see some more solid, dependable lower and mid-range offerings from Motorola — a brand that's generally fairly enthusiastic about MWC.

For more on Motorola's line-up, take a look at our best Motorola phones page.

Google at MWC 2022

Just like Apple and Samsung, Google is more likely to hold its own events than make any huge product reveals at MWC 2022.

However, Google is more likely than those competitors to have some presence at the show and we'll keep you updated with any major revelations the US tech giant might have.

For more on Google phones, take a look at our full Google Pixel 6 Pro review.

Huawei at MWC 2022

Huawei has confirmed its attendance at MWC in Barcelona this year, but we're not sure exactly what the company will be showing off just yet.

As a brand, Huawei has obviously been more than a little hamstrung in western markets due to the ongoing situation with Google and the resulting lack of Google services on its devices.

That said, we'd still be keen to hear more about new devices, particularly the foldable Huawei P50 Pocket. We'll be keeping you updated with all the latest Huawei smartphone news from MWC.

