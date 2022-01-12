When is the next Apple event in 2022, and what will be revealed?

The tech giant had a very busy 2021 despite you-know-what, with the release of the iPhone 13 series of smartphones alongside a new range of colourful iMacs, Apple Watch Series 7 , iPad mini 6 , iPad 9 and its latest mobile software iOS15.

Apple holds multiple events throughout the year to unveil new products, services and software, and 2022 looks to be another exciting year for new releases.

Apple typically holds between three to four events in a year, with the first in Spring. And that looks set to continue in 2022, with the next one believed to be taking place virtually in March or April. Here’s everything we know about the showcase so far.

When is the Apple Spring event?

While Apple has not officially confirmed an exact date of its first event of the year, it has been suggested that it will take place in March or April, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, who oversees the “Power On” tech newsletter.

In a 9th January post, Gurman noted that the Spring event, alongside the Worldwide Developers Conference that’s typically in June, would both be virtual. We will update this article as soon as we learn more about the specific date of the Spring event.

What will Apple reveal at the Spring event?

Walid Berrazeg/SOPA Images/LightRocket/ Getty Images

It’s still speculation and rumour at this stage, but reports suggest that Apple will be revealing a new handset in the iPhone SE series, possibly with 5G.

It’s not the first time a new iPhone SE has been teased, either. In November last year, MacRumors reported a Taiwanese research firm called TrendForce said a third-generation iPhone SE would come out in the first quarter of 2022.

As TrendForce noted: “The… SE is expected to be a major instrument in helping Apple establish a presence in the market segment for mid-range 5G smartphones. Its production volume for 2022 is forecasted to reach 25-30 million units.”

In a MacRumors report from last March, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was quoted as saying an iPhone SE would appear in the first half of 2022.

The analyst said the design of the new SE will resemble the existing 4.7-inch iPhone SE, which was released in April 2020 and is based on the design of the iPhone 8. Big additions will be 5G support and an upgraded processor, they noted.

According to Gurman’s latest newsletter, it doesn’t seem like this plan has changed – with Apple expected to update the iPhone SE with “5G and new internals.”

For now, it’s still a little too early to predict what will appear with any certainty, but the Apple-focused news websites have speculated that we could be treated to a new 27 inch iMac, high-end Mac mini and even a new iPad Pro with wireless charging.

How many events did Apple hold last year?

Apple held four separate virtual events last year, which brought it back into normality after its 2020 showcases and releases were hugely disputed by the pandemic.

Apple “Spring Loaded” event on 20 April 2021: Introduced the new iMac, iPad Pro, iPhone 12 in purple, AirTag and Apple TV 4K.

Apple WWDC 2021 between 7th June to 11th June: Introduced new software, focused on iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey and watchOS 8.

Apple “California Streaming” event on 14 September 2021: Introduced iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, new iPad mini 6 and iPad 9.

Apple “Unleashed” event on 18th October: Introduced MacBook Pro with M1 Pro or M1 Max chip, AirPods 3 and HomePod mini in five new colours.

Unless anything major changes in the coming months, it’s expected that we will see the new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 line-ups around September 2022.

