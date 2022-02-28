The handset isn't available to buy right now, but there are plenty of options when it comes to registering your interest ahead of its release in March.

Oppo has lifted the lid on its latest handset, the Oppo Find X5. We expected the phone to be revealed at MWC 2022 , in Barcelona, but Oppo has got in ahead of some competing handsets with an early unveiling.

There are several options, with a Find X5 Lite and a Find X5 Pro both also being unveiled by Oppo. They're obviously staggered in terms of price and performance, but there are a few design differences too.

The most impressive phone of the trio is, of course, the Pro. It comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and either 8 or 12GB of RAM. It's available with 256GB or 512GB of storage.

Read on for all the latest info on the Find X5, what to expect and how to order.

Oppo Find X5 UK release date

After being unveiled on 24th February, the Oppo Find X5 is set to go on sale in the UK on 24th March 2022, with pre-orders starting on 10th March.

Oppo Find X5 design

The Oppo Find X5 is a slightly unusual looking handset, with a beefy camera bump that doesn't look like many other phones out there right now. It's bound to split opinion, but it's certainly eye-catching.

The Pro packs a 6.7-inch display, so it's not a small phone but it's not one of the biggest out there either.

So far, we like what we've seen and we'll be looking to put the phone through in-depth testing soon, for a full review.

Oppo Find X5 camera

Oppo is promising "remarkable photography" on the Find X5. The phone packs a triple camera array on the reverse — a 50MP main camera is supported by a 50MP ultrawide snapper and a 13MP telephoto lens.

It's also got a 32MP selfie camera on the front and some interesting Hasselblad camera modes that we can't wait to try out.

Oppo Find X5 UK pricing and availability

The phone will go on sale in the UK and is expected to start at £419 for the X5 Lite, £749 for the Find X5 and £1049 for the X5 Pro.

Advertisement

For more on Oppo phones take a look at our Oppo Find X3 Pro review, or check out our best smartphone guide.