If you're a reality TV fan and not currently getting your fix, then Hayu is the answer. The subscription service is the home of reality television and has hundreds of binge-worthy series for you to get your teeth into.

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Hayu (pronounced 'hey-you') gives you access to many of The Real Housewives franchises, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Vanderpump Rules and hundreds more episodes and shows. If you're a big reality fan don't worry, you won't run out of things to watch as Hayu is constantly updating.

New series which were recently added include Ladies of London and Wife Swap: Real Housewives Edition.

Hayu's library of true crime series is also growing with series such as The Real Murders series and Deadly Waters sure to have you gripping your seat.

If this sounds like your kind of streaming service then we have all you need to know about Hayu before you get a subscription. Read on to find out how much it costs and how can you watch it. We've also got the best reality TV options on the site at the moment and whether Hayu is worth it for reality TV fanatics.

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What is Hayu?

Hayu came onto the scene in 2016. It's a subscription-based video streaming service which focuses on reality and true-crime TV. With over 300 shows on the platform, it's easy to see why reality telly-lovers subscribe to get their fix.

Plus, Hayu is owned by the American network NBCUniversal, which means subscribers get to see shows on the same day they're premiered in the US.

How to watch Hayu in the UK

To watch Hayu in the UK, simply head over to the Hayu site and select a subscription plan. Once you've chosen which plan you want then the Hayu app is compatible with most smartphones, tablets and TV devices.

Apple and Android smartphone users can download the app from the app store. Smart TVs will have to download the app as will streaming devices such as Roku, Samsung and Fire TV sets.

However, if you’d like to double-check if you can download Hayu on your chosen device, the platform has handily provided a device list. You can also download any Hayu TV shows onto your chosen device to watch at a later date.

You can also add Hayu to your Amazon Prime Video account and get a free 7-day trial. You have to already have an Amazon Prime subscription and then add the Hayu subscription on top of this.

Can you watch Hayu on Sky?

As well as the options above, NBCUniversal has recently announced that Hayu is now available to all Sky customers.

Sky customers can watch Hayu by simply saying 'Hayu' into the voice remote. Hayu can also be found in the apps rail.

Is there a Hayu free trial in the UK?

Can you watch Hayu for free? The simple answer is yes. Hayu offers a seven-day free trial, so you can make sure you're actually going to watch the shows before signing up to the streaming service. The free trial is available on the one-month, six-month and 12-month Hayu packages.

Sign up for Hayu's 7-day free trial at Hayu

For Amazon Prime Video subscribers, you can also get your hands on a free week of Hayu before paying for a subscription on top of your Prime Video membership.

Sign up for Hayu's 7-day free trial at Amazon Prime Video

Don’t have a Prime Video account? We suggest signing up for Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial, which includes a Prime Video subscription, but before you do that, here's the new Amazon Prime Video price guide.

Sign up to Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial

Sky has just launched their new Ultimate TV package, which includes Sky Stream, Netflix, Discovery Plus, Disney Plus and Hayu for just £24 a month.

In the age of multiple streaming services where you want to have all your bases covered, this deal is a dream come true!

Get the Sky Ultimate package including Hayu

How much does Hayu cost in the UK?

Hayu offers three subscription packages. A one-month subscription for £5.99, six months for £28.99, or 12 months for £52.99. With the 12-month plan, you’ll save roughly 25 per cent off the monthly price, so if you’re a reality TV fan (and trust us, with over 300 shows, you won’t run out of things to watch), a yearly subscription is a great option.

Plus, there’s a seven-day free trial included on all of the plans. You can get Hayu on Amazon Prime Video and NOW for the same price, £5.99 per month, and it gets added on top of your pre-existing subscription.

Sign up for Hayu's 7-day free trial at Hayu

What TV shows and films to watch on Hayu?

Hayu is a reality TV-lover's paradise! With over 300 shows and 10,000 episodes, there's bound to be something for everyone on the streaming service.

Whether you're looking to watch a series from the very beginning, like Keeping Up with the Kardashians, try something you haven't experienced before, such as Second Wives Club or Big Rich Texas, Hayu has good telly in abundance! With hours and hours of videos, here are just a few of the highlights.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

If you’ve landed on this page, you probably already know what this show is. Follow the crazy lives of the Kardashian/Jenner clan with all 20 seasons of KUWTK available on Hayu.

The Real Housewives

From The Real Housewives of Orange County, Beverly Hills and New York to our side of the pond in Cheshire, Hayu has every single one of the Real Housewives franchises. If you’re familiar with the shows, you’ll know The Real Housewives have provided some of the most iconic moments in popular culture history, but we won’t spoil them...

Below Deck: Down Under

The newest season of Below Deck takes place in Australia and drama is never far away. Annoying guests, crew fights and on-deck relationships are sure to keep you glued to the sofa for hours. Hayu also has eight seasons of Below Deck: Mediterranean and 10 seasons of the original Below Deck to enjoy.

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Jersey Shore

The cast of Jersey Shore. Us Weekly

The show that inspired the UK’s Geordie Shore, this reality series follows eight housemates who spend their summer together at a vacation home. Chaos naturally ensues, and the viewers are treated to some of the wildest telly they’ll ever see.

Murdered by Morning

Murdered by Morning. NowTV

It’s not just reality TV that you can watch on Hayu, true crime fans will also find plenty of shows to enjoy. Murdered by Morning follows a new murder each episode.

Other shows and films include:

Top Chef

Vanderpump Rules

Blind Date US

The Disappearance of the Millbrook Twins

Botched

Buried in the Backyard

Deadly Cults

Watch What Happens Live

The DNA of Murder with Paul Holes

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood

Unanchored

Snapped

Sign up for Hayu's 7-day free trial at Hayu

Looking for a saving? Check out our hand-picked Disney Plus offers and TNT Sports offers for this month.

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Plus, you can find more reality TV on discovery+ and some new TV recommendations with our guide to the best UK streaming services.