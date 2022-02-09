Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra hands-on review
The new Samsung Galaxy S22 range is finally on its way. Here are our first impressions of the premium S22 Ultra when we got our hands on it earlier this week.
4.5
Our review
Bear in mind that this rating is currently based on a short hands-on session. We'll be rendering a full verdict as soon as possible, after we've tested the phone over a longer period of time. At that point, we wouldn't be surprised to see the S22 Ultra take a five-star rating, just like the S21 Ultra did.
Pros
- Powerful
- Built-in S Pen
- Great camera
- Fantastic display
Cons
- Expensive
The much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is here and it’s a beast. It’s got top-notch specs, a built-in S Pen and an impressive camera — but it costs a pretty penny too. We got hands-on with the all-new Ultra to see if it’s worth buying.
Our reviewers described its predecessor — the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra — as “the best gimmick-free Android flagship on the market”. Now, that begs the question – will the S22 follow suit? The initial signs are definitely promising.
The real headline addition is the built-in S Pen, which makes this an especially versatile device. It stood out in our brief test, with a responsive and pleasingly tactile action.
Available with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, the Ultra has plenty of power and up to 1TB of storage. Those are some hefty flagship specs and the phone was noticeably smooth and powerful to use during our hands-on.
Switching between the standard S22, the Plus and the Ultra showed off the silky-smooth operation of the Ultra, the attractiveness of its display and the extra snappiness of its camera.
So, there’s plenty to like, but when can you purchase the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra? How much will it cost? And is it worth it?
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra release date
The S22 Ultra will be released in the UK on the 25th February 2022. It’s the first phone in the S22 family to get a full UK launch, with the standard S22 and the S22 Plus both following on 11th March.
That said, it’s possible to pre-order all three handsets right now. Samsung has made this pre-order facility available following the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked live event it was revealed at.
- Pre-order S22 Series at Samsung
- Pre-order S22 Series at Currys
- Pre-order S22 Series at Virgin Media
- Pre-order S22 Series at Very
- Pre-order S22 Series at EE
- Pre-order S22 Series at Vodafone
For more on the wider S22 family, take a look at our Samsung Galaxy S22 hands-on review.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
- 6.8-inch AMOLED display
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Wireless charging
- 45W wired charging
- 108MP main camera
- IP68 waterproof rating
- Fingerprint sensor
- 5G connectivity
- 5000mAh battery
- Built-in S Pen
- Android 12 and Samsung One UI 4.1
How much is Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra?
The S22 Ultra starts at £1149 for the handset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It's £1249 for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, £1329 for 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Finally, there's the 12GB of RAM and huge 1TB of storage option, which costs £1499.
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra now
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features
If you’re a Samsung phone user already, the Ultra will feel familiar. Android 12 overlaid with Samsung’s One UI 4.1 is simple enough to use and all fairly intuitive. On the Ultra it is also very, very smooth. The 120Hz adaptable refresh rate makes sure of that, while simultaneously saving battery life where it can.
Samsung is particularly keen to show off the low-light shooting capabilities of the Ultra. However, at the hands-on event, the low-light conditions provided weren’t quite as dark as we hoped, so we’re going to wait before delivering a full verdict on this new feature. The improved detail of the camera’s zoom was impressive though.
Wireless charging, a fingerprint sensor and IP68 water resistance ratings are all good additions but they're also pretty much to be expected in a phone with this price tag.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera
The S22 Ultra really delivers on the camera front. It’s one of the key metrics through which we see major smartphones compete and it seems Samsung is keen for the Ultra to be taken very seriously indeed.
First up, there’s a 108MP wide camera, alongside a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a 10MP telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom. Then, on the front, there’s a 40MP selfie camera.
During our hands-on test, we got to try out the Ultra’s camera for both photo and video and it was delivered across both tests. The colours pop, images are clear and the camera is ridiculously easy to use.
We also had the opportunity to try out the phone’s camera in a low light setting and it still seemed to render colours well. However, we’re going to wait until we’ve tested this feature in-depth before delivering a full verdict.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra battery life
The S22 Ultra’s 5000mAh battery is sizeable enough at first glance, but this powerful phone is sure to make some hefty demands. We’ll have to test this out properly before rendering a verdict.
The phone is compatible with 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra design
The S22 Ultra really stands out in the S22 range. It’s entirely visually distinct from the S22 and the S22 Plus, which are almost indistinguishable from each other, (the only notable difference being that the Plus is larger).
The handset is very slightly on the bulky side, but we've come to expect this from any 'Ultra'-style flagship.
How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
The S22 Ultra isn’t available until the 25th February but Samsung did announce pre-orders at the Samsung Unpacked event.
- Pre-order S22 Series at Samsung
- Pre-order S22 Series at Currys
- Pre-order S22 Series at Virgin Media
- Pre-order S22 Series at Very
- Pre-order S22 Series at EE
- Pre-order S22 Series at Vodafone
The premium smartphone is also available on contract from EE, Vodafone and O2 with freebies such as Galaxy Buds Pro or Disney Plus included in some deals.
For the latest news, reviews, and deals, check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section and consider signing up to receive our tech newsletter.