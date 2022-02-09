Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra hands-on review

Bear in mind that this rating is currently based on a short hands-on session. We'll be rendering a full verdict as soon as possible, after we've tested the phone over a longer period of time. At that point, we wouldn't be surprised to see the S22 Ultra take a five-star rating, just like the S21 Ultra did.

Our reviewers described its predecessor — the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra — as “the best gimmick-free Android flagship on the market”. Now, that begs the question – will the S22 follow suit? The initial signs are definitely promising.

The much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is here and it’s a beast. It’s got top-notch specs, a built-in S Pen and an impressive camera — but it costs a pretty penny too. We got hands-on with the all-new Ultra to see if it’s worth buying.

The real headline addition is the built-in S Pen, which makes this an especially versatile device. It stood out in our brief test, with a responsive and pleasingly tactile action.

Available with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, the Ultra has plenty of power and up to 1TB of storage. Those are some hefty flagship specs and the phone was noticeably smooth and powerful to use during our hands-on.

Switching between the standard S22, the Plus and the Ultra showed off the silky-smooth operation of the Ultra, the attractiveness of its display and the extra snappiness of its camera.

So, there’s plenty to like, but when can you purchase the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra? How much will it cost? And is it worth it?

The new built-in S Pen on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra release date

The S22 Ultra will be released in the UK on the 25th February 2022. It’s the first phone in the S22 family to get a full UK launch, with the standard S22 and the S22 Plus both following on 11th March.

That said, it’s possible to pre-order all three handsets right now. Samsung has made this pre-order facility available following the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked live event it was revealed at.

For more on the wider S22 family, take a look at our Samsung Galaxy S22 hands-on review.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs

6.8-inch AMOLED display

120Hz refresh rate

Wireless charging

45W wired charging

108MP main camera

IP68 waterproof rating

Fingerprint sensor

5G connectivity

5000mAh battery

Built-in S Pen

Android 12 and Samsung One UI 4.1

How much is Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra?

The S22 Ultra starts at £1149 for the handset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It's £1249 for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, £1329 for 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Finally, there's the 12GB of RAM and huge 1TB of storage option, which costs £1499.

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra now

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features

If you’re a Samsung phone user already, the Ultra will feel familiar. Android 12 overlaid with Samsung’s One UI 4.1 is simple enough to use and all fairly intuitive. On the Ultra it is also very, very smooth. The 120Hz adaptable refresh rate makes sure of that, while simultaneously saving battery life where it can.

Samsung is particularly keen to show off the low-light shooting capabilities of the Ultra. However, at the hands-on event, the low-light conditions provided weren’t quite as dark as we hoped, so we’re going to wait before delivering a full verdict on this new feature. The improved detail of the camera’s zoom was impressive though.

Wireless charging, a fingerprint sensor and IP68 water resistance ratings are all good additions but they're also pretty much to be expected in a phone with this price tag.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera

The S22 Ultra really delivers on the camera front. It’s one of the key metrics through which we see major smartphones compete and it seems Samsung is keen for the Ultra to be taken very seriously indeed.

First up, there’s a 108MP wide camera, alongside a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a 10MP telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom. Then, on the front, there’s a 40MP selfie camera.

During our hands-on test, we got to try out the Ultra’s camera for both photo and video and it was delivered across both tests. The colours pop, images are clear and the camera is ridiculously easy to use.

We also had the opportunity to try out the phone’s camera in a low light setting and it still seemed to render colours well. However, we’re going to wait until we’ve tested this feature in-depth before delivering a full verdict.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra battery life

The S22 Ultra’s 5000mAh battery is sizeable enough at first glance, but this powerful phone is sure to make some hefty demands. We’ll have to test this out properly before rendering a verdict.

The phone is compatible with 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra design

The S22 Ultra really stands out in the S22 range. It’s entirely visually distinct from the S22 and the S22 Plus, which are almost indistinguishable from each other, (the only notable difference being that the Plus is larger).

The handset is very slightly on the bulky side, but we've come to expect this from any 'Ultra'-style flagship.

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The S22 Ultra isn’t available until the 25th February but Samsung did announce pre-orders at the Samsung Unpacked event.

The premium smartphone is also available on contract from EE, Vodafone and O2 with freebies such as Galaxy Buds Pro or Disney Plus included in some deals.

Advertisement

For the latest news, reviews, and deals, check out the Technology section and consider signing up to receive our tech newsletter.