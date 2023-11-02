But why exactly are we ditching the traditional chocolate calendar for more unique buys? Well sometimes it's a way of getting something a little more permanent out of the build-up to Christmas, or it's about giving someone an extra gift before the big day. Another reason could be simply wanting to try something new without choosing for yourself. Whatever the reason, we're all for it, which is why we've put together this guide of the best LEGO advent calendars.

Suitable for LEGO fans young and old, these advent calendars have a lot to offer. We've got sets suited to Potterheads, Star Wars lovers and Marvel nerds, as well as calendars for people who just like playing with LEGO. Each set comes with a huge number of pieces that can be built into mini-figures, props or scenery, and will last you all year round. Plus we've included a few extra festive LEGO sets at the bottom.

So, if you're looking forward to a holly jolly Christmas, check out some of these sets.

Best LEGO advent calendars at a glance:

LEGO City Advent Calendar 2023, £19.99

LEGO Friends Advent Calendar 2023, £19.99

Mini-figure Advent Calendar 2023, £20.99

LEGO Avengers Advent Calendar 2023, £29.99

LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2023, £29.99

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2023, £29.99

Best LEGO advent calendars to buy for Christmas 2023

LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2023

LEGO

Oh no someone broke Hogsmeade, and it's up to you to reparo it!

With this Harry Potter LEGO set, you can recreate a magical snow scene of Hogsmeade village. Made up of 227 pieces, this set includes 18 mini builds of locations like The Three Broomsticks Inn, the Hog's Head Inn, Zonko’s Joke Shop, and Honeydukes sweet shop.

More like this

Plus, there's festive Potter-themed props and six mini figures: Harry, Ron, Hermione, Malfoy, Aberforth Dumbledore and Madam Rosmerta.

Buy LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2023 for £29.99 at LEGO

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2023

LEGO

Merry Sithmas! Join the dark side this festive season with the Star Wars advent calendar. This gift combines scenes from Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: Clone Wars and Star Wars: The Bad Batch stories.

In each window you'll find a series of props and sets as well as characters dressed up in Christmas garb, these include: Emperor Palpatine, an Ewok and a Pit Droid, a Gonk Droid dressed as a reindeer, Omega with a sledge, a 212th Clone Trooper, B-1 Battle Droid and Princess Leia. May the build be with you.

Buy LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2023 for £29.99 at LEGO

LEGO Avengers Advent Calendar 2023

LEGO

Join Okoye, Doctor Strange, Captain America, Spider-Man, Wong, Iron Man and Black Widow on a heroic Christmas adventure with this Avengers Advent Calendar.

Alongside their mini-figures, you can collect Marvel themed props like a mini Quinjet, jetpack, ice hockey kit, and even Thor's hammer Mjolnir. You'll love collecting this just as much as Thanos loves collecting Infinity Stones.

Buy LEGO Avengers Advent Calendar 2023 for £29.99 at LEGO

LEGO City Advent Calendar 2023

LEGO

For the more traditional LEGO fans, this City Advent calendar has 258 pieces and features a number of Christmassy builds to get you in the festive spirit. Figures include Mr and Mrs Claus, a carol singer and an ice hockey player, plus a snowman, reindeer and a few other animal guests to make the scene complete.

This set also includes a fold-out play mat to help you set the scene and a lot more jolly items to make you smile.

Buy LEGO City Advent Calendar 2023 for £19.99 at LEGO

LEGO Friends Advent Calendar 2023

LEGO

LEGO Friends have released their own advent calendar packed full of different animals, mini-dolls and props. By the end of the month, you'll be able take your figures on a ride on the Christmas train and have all the pets gather around the Christmas tree, which you can customise with decorations.

This calendar is suitable for ages 6+ and has a total of 231 pieces.

Buy LEGO Friends Advent Calendar 2023 for £19.99 at LEGO

Mini-figure Advent Calendar 2023

Amazon

This calendar contains 24 unique mini-figures for you to assemble and play with. From knights to Santa Claus to firemen, you'll come out of December with a range of careers and looks to enjoy.

Buy Mini-figure Advent Calendar 2023 for £20.99 at Amazon

Christmas LEGO sets as an alternative for 2023

If it's not just advent calendars you're after, LEGO have a whole range of other Christmassy builds for you to try. Here's a selection of our favourites:

Christmas Wreath 2-in-1

LEGO

Don't fancy buying a fresh wreath? Well the good news is this one is reusable and completely unique. Made up of 510 pieces, this LEGO wreath can either be built as a laying-down centrepiece for your table, complete with four additional candles to sit on top, or hung on your door with a large red bow.

You can design it however you like and, at just nine inches in diameter, it can fit anywhere in the home.

Buy Christmas Wreath 2-in-1 for £34.99 at LEGO

Alpine Lodge

LEGO

Let your LEGO set take you away to the comfort of an alpine ski lodge, complete with an outdoor skating rink, snowmobile and five mini-figures to play with.

The lodge also has a full interior with bedrooms, Christmas trees and a crackling fire.

Buy Alpine Lodge for £89.99 at LEGO

Christmas Tree

LEGO

With this set, you can either build two Christmas trees (one nine inches and the other six inches tall) or one giant tree (11 inches tall).

You can design your tree(s) however you like and top it with a bright yellow star. Useful as a table centre piece, addition to your desk or your main tree if you like, this set is the perfect festive challenge.

Buy Christmas Tree for £39.99 at LEGO

Santa's Sleigh

LEGO

This simple Santa's sleigh set comes with the man himself, a bright red sleigh and four reindeer. Plus, you'll be able to sneak a peak at Santa's naughty or nice list and pack the sleigh full of toys like a teddy bear and a guitar.

Buy Santa's Sleigh for £39.99 at LEGO

