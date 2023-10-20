You'll find a little child's toy piano/keyboard, which is then replicated on an electronic keypad in another room.

Listen to our One More Life podcast - the new episode is about Spider-Man 2!

So, what gives? Which colour-coded piano keys are you meant to press to open the secret door in Lizard's house? Keep on reading to find out!

Spider-Man 2 keyboard puzzle: What is the piano code in Lizard's house?

Curt Connors in full Lizard form. Insomniac Games

Once you know what to do, this is actually quite an easy one! So don't worry, we'll get you out of there in no time.

On the electronic keypad in the Lizard's house, when you see the digital recreation of the piano/keyboard keys from the other room, the keys you need to press are: pink, pink, pink, green.

Just so there's no confusion about colours, let's do it in numbers as well. The correct keys to press are: four, four, four, one. Hit the right-most key three times, then hit the left-most key once.

Punch in those keys and the door will open, allowing you to continue on with the main missions.

Does the tune sound familiar? That's because it's the famous nursery rhyme Old MacDonald Had A Farm. Pretty funny tune to sing with so many animal-themed heroes and villains around!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

And here's one thing to remember: with a lot of puzzles in Spider-Man 2, you can actually skip them if brain teasers aren't your thing!

If you're ever stuck on a puzzle and can't be bothered to find the solution, try pressing the pause button and seeing if there's an option to skip it. There often is, which can save you some hassle!

Read more on Spider-Man 2:

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.