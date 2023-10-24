What many of us forgot about was Miles's electrical powers which also go by the name of Venom. This is where the uncertainty stems from.

Listen to our One More Life podcast - the new episode is about Spider-Man 2!

So, while Peter and Miles both get their own form of Venom powers, only one of them is needed for this specific trophy.

To make things simpler, head below for all the requirements for the Spider-Man 2 Evolved trophy and how to complete them.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get Spider-Man 2 Evolved trophy

Miles using his electric Venom powers. Insomniac

To unlock the 'Evolved' silver trophy in Spider-Man 2, the description states that you must defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities.

These are the bio-electric Venom power abilities that were first introduced in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and make up a large part of the character's combat.

Miles learns Venom Powers as the story progresses, with four abilities in total available to unlock. These abilities include:

Chain Lightning – target an enemy with a bolt of lightning that chains to two more enemies

– target an enemy with a bolt of lightning that chains to two more enemies Thunder Burst – instantly reach distant targets and land with a burst of evolved Venom that knocks down a group of enemies

– instantly reach distant targets and land with a burst of evolved Venom that knocks down a group of enemies Reverse Flux – Release an Evolved Venom Energy pulse that pulls enemies in

Release an Evolved Venom Energy pulse that pulls enemies in Galvanize – Launch an enemy, shocking them and nearby enemies. Attack airborne enemy to release more lightning strikes

To use any of these abilities in combat, hold the L1 button and then press either X, O, square or triangle to activate.

These need to be used to defeat 100 enemies over the course of the game, whether that be in the story, side missions or general open play in New York City.

A handy video showing how to use the Venom powers and the trophy popping up on screen can be seen below.

During our Spider-Man 2 review, we found the PS5 superhero exclusive to be "the best case yet" to pick up a console: "If you're a fan of superhero games, swing into this one as soon as you can, and we don't think you'll regret it!"

Read more on Spider-Man 2:

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.