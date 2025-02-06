Shogun X in Fortnite: Boss location and gameplay tips
How to take down Fortnite's latest hunter in Chapter 6, Season 1.
Since kicking off in December, Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 has been in full swing, with a big part of the latest season themed around Demon Hunters. And the biggest baddie of the lot is currently wreaking havoc upon the battle royale island.
No, we're not talking about Godzilla or even King Kong. This is Shogun X, a demon commander of the Demon Warriors who has been transported to the game from the Spirit Realm. A hostile boss that needs your full attention to take down, Shogun X has many tricks up his sleeve.
The first job is locating the commander, with the boss sporadically jumping around different parts of the map before finally being able to take them down for good only after a certain duration of time has passed.
How does this all work? Well, we've broken it all down before so you can not only find Shogun X but beat them in battle.
Where is Shogun X in Fortnite? Boss location
To find Shogun X in Fortnite, you need to pay attention to the map when you're on the Battle Bus. Here, you will find a demon sigil showing the location of Shogun X.
Shogun X will randomly appear at one of several spawn locations on the map, which is why you really need the map screen's help on this one.
If you follow the marker from the Battle Bus map screen, you'll find the commander absorbing Spirit Energy somewhere nearby.
Shogun X will then teleport across the island multiple times until the fourth storm circle begins to close in. Once this happens, Shogun's Arena will materialise on the map as an island in the heavens.
Again, just check the map to find it. It's a red icon that looks like a cluster of islands from above.
To access Shogun's Arena, head underneath where the islands are (we'd recommend using a vehicle to do so) before locating an Air Sprite.
This looks like a wind-like tunnel and it will propel you up to the islands. On the centre one, Shogun X will step out of a portal ready for combat.
How to beat Shogun X in Fortnite — gameplay tips
Like all bosses in Fortnite, defeating Shogun X requires a combination of dodging and dealing enough damage.
The hunter's health is around 3,000 HP, so it takes a little bit of time to whittle down but is not the most difficult compared to past fights in the game.
Shogun X wields an Epic Typhoon Blade weapon that sadly can't be obtained yet looks awesome in battle.
The commander will utilise a mix of sword slashes where they dash across the arena, explosive masks that are thrown your way and a charging burst of molten fire that resembles a volcano.
Timing is key when it comes to dodging but for the Oni Fireballs, it's worth assembling a wall to defend well against these.
One thing that does provide an advantage is using a ranged weapon with Shogun only moving around the open area of their arena. This gives you the upper hand at all times.
Six Mythic weapons are available upon defeating Shogun X, including: Enhanced Fury Assault Rifle, Enhanced Oni Shotgun, Enhanced Sentinel Pump Shotgun, Enhanced Twinfire Auto Shotgun, the Fire Oni Mask and Typhoon Blade. A Shield Potion and Boon are also dropped.
Fortnite is available via the Epic Games Store across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
