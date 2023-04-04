First released back in 1999 amidst a global Pocket Monster craze, Pokémon Stadium was destined to be a classic. The Game Boy games were in everybody's hands, and the anime series and recent film cemented the craze. Ash Ketchum, Pikachu, and the whole cast of Pokémon were ubiquitous.

To the delight of fans, the Nintendo 64 classic Pokémon Stadium is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch. The turn-based strategy game will soon be available to those with a Switch Online Expansion pack membership. It has been rumoured for a while, but today we finally got a release date – and it's pretty soon!

What better way to celebrate the moment than with a beautiful and colourful 3D game? We could battle our favourite creatures as three-dimensional models for the first time, and it looked gorgeous. Nintendo knew what they were doing back then – and judging by today's news, they still do.

It's great news for old-school and newbie fans of Pokémon Stadium that it's finally coming to the Switch. The console's online service offers other classic N64 titles like Ocarina of Time, Mario Kart 64, and GoldenEye 007, so it only seems fair the Pokémon Stadium joins their ranks.

It will become available on the Switch Online Expansion Pack from Wednesday 12th April onwards. This pack is an additional option to the standard online membership.

On top of offering access to a ton of retro games from, as well as the Nintendo 64, the Game Boy Advance and SEGA Mega Drive, it provides exclusive expansions for certain Switch games.

This includes a Booster Course Pass for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the Happy Home Paradise expansion for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and the Octo Expansion for Splatoon 2.

We can't wait to replay Pokémon Stadium on the Switch. With the intriguing Pokémon Sleep app, and the upcoming stop motion Pokémon Concierge series on Netflix, what better time to party like it's 1999?

