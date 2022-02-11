As we've come to expect from Pokémon Go events, this Valentine's Day spectacular brings with it increased spawn rates for certain creatures as well as some fresh challenges, new research tasks and some big raid battles. There are some nice exclusive bonuses that can get you some in-game freebies, too!

When you think of Valentine's, Niantic's mobile game Pokémon Go may not be the first thing you think of, but perhaps it should be — there's a big Pokémon Go Valentine's event going on right now, featuring such romantic critters as the heart-shaped Luvdisc and the flowery Flabébé.

Keep on reading, then, and we'll break down all the essential information about this year's Pokémon Go Valentine's event, starting with those all-important start and end times.

Pokémon Go Valentine's event timings

The Pokémon Go Valentine's event started at 10am on Thursday 10th February, and will end at 8pm on Monday 14th February, meaning that you've got the whole weekend to work on those research tasks, challenges and capturing some new critters for your collection.

Note: those timings are the same wherever you are in the world!

Pokémon Go Valentine's event research tasks

The following Pokémon Go Valentine's event research tasks have been added to the game (you'll find them in the usual place), and we've listed the rewards you get with completing each one:

Catch five Pokemon - rewards with Luvdisc

- rewards with Luvdisc Catch 20 Luvdisc - rewards with Alomomola

- rewards with Alomomola Earn three hearts with your buddy - rewards with Pikachu or Eevee

- rewards with Pikachu or Eevee Make five great curveball throws in a row - rewards with Spinda

- rewards with Spinda Use five berries to help catch Pokemon - rewards with Ralts

- rewards with Ralts Win a Raid - rewards with Frillish

How to complete Pokémon Go Valentine's challenges

Two sets of Pokémon Go Valentine's challenges have been added to the game, as well, with each one earning you a tidy pile of rewards. If you're wondering how to complete them, we've included below the steps you need to follow!

These fall into the Collection Challenge mould, which means you basically have to catch a bunch of specific Pokémon in order to earn those rewards.

Challenge 1, rewards with 2000 XP, 2000 Stardust and a male Frillish:

Catch a Luvdisc

Catch a Woobat

Catch a Plusle

Catch a Volbeat

Challenge 2, rewards with 2000 XP, 2000 Stardust and a female Frillish:

Catch a Luvdisc

Catch a Furfrou

Catch a Minun

Catch an Illumise

Pokémon Go Valentine's event Flabébé colours and evolution details

There are five Flabébé colours in Pokémon Go.

The flower Pokémon Flabébé has joined Pokémon Go as part of this event, and there are actually five different versions to collect, although some of them are locked to real-life regions of the globe.

The five Flabébé colours are listed below, along with the places you can expect to find them:

Blue Flower Flabébé - only available in the Asia-Pacific region

- only available in the Asia-Pacific region Yellow Flower Flabébé - only available in the Americas

- only available in the Americas Red Flower Flabébé - only available in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Africa

- only available in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Africa Orange Flower Flabébé - available worldwide, but it is rare

- available worldwide, but it is rare White Flower Flabébé - available worldwide, but it is rare

Depending on which region you're planning to be in this weekend, you should be able to spot at least three of those Flabébé variants spawning in the wild.

Note: if you want to evolve a Flabébé in Pokémon Go, you'll need 25 Flabébé Candy in order to evolve your Flabébé into a Floette. Once you've collected that many candies, you will be able to trigger the evolution in the usual way.

Once you've got a Floette, you'll need 100 Flabébé Candy and 20 Hearts to evolve your Floette into a Florges. You can earn the hearts by having Floette as your buddy Pokémon for a while.

Pokémon Go Valentine's event spawn rates

Several pocket monsters will have increased spawn rates during the Pokémon Go Valentine's event, and we've included the list for you below. Luvdisc is an obvious choice, being heart-shaped and everything, but some of the other picks are bit random:

Alomomola

Audino

Chansey

Furfrou (Natural Form)

Illumise

Luvdisc

Miltank

Minun

Plusle

Volbeat

Woobat

Pokémon Go Valentine's event raid battles

What would Valentine's Day be without a few battles? Niantic has crafted a new batch of Pokémon Go raid battles just for this event, and all the details about who you'll be battling this weekend are right here.

Pokémon Go Valentine's event one-star raid battles:

Audino

Furfrou (Natural Form)

Miltank

Roselia

Pokémon Go Valentine's event three-star raid battles:

Gallade

Gardevoir

Lickitung

Nidoking

Nidoqueen

Pokémon Go Valentine's event five-star raid battles:

Registeel

Pokémon Go Valentine's event mega raid battles

Mega Houndoom

Pokémon Go Valentine's event bonuses

A number of Pokémon Go Valentine's event bonuses are also running throughout the weekend, allowing you to pick up some event-exclusive goodies for your troubles.

The bonuses running during this event include Lure Modules lasting twice as long as usual, as well as players receiving double Candy for each Pokémon they catch and getting gifts more often from their buddy Pokémon.

You can also get the Heart Trim Furfrou during this event. Find a Natural Form Furfrou in your storage and select the button marked 'Change Form' in order to turn it into the Heart Trim version — making the change will cost you 25 Furfrou Candy and 10,000 Stardust.

Gardevoir and Gallade will also be able to use the move Synchronoise during this event. If you catch either of those creatures in a raid, they'll know this move automatically. Or if you evolve a Kirlia into either of them, it will learn this special move when you do so.

Basically, Niantic has delivered us plenty of prezzies with this Pokémon Go Valentine's event, and you love to see it!

