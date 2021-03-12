Marvel Future Revolution game confirms playable Black Widow, Storm and more characters

An official Tweet from the Marvel Games account has confirmed that Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanoff, will be a playable character at launch for the upcoming game Marvel Future Revolution. Storm has also been confirmed along with a handful of other heroes.

First announced back in March 2020, Marvel Future Revolution comes to us from the developers at Netmarble, who previously served up the popular mobile game Marvel Future Fight.

Marvel Future Revolution will also be a mobile title, but it sounds like quite an ambitious one. It’ll be a multiplayer open-world RPG with heaps of heroes and villains, and it also has a huge multiverse-spanning storyline in store. Keep on reading for everything we know about the game so far.

What is Marvel Future Revolution?

The official Marvel website describes this intriguing new game like so: “Featuring an all-new original storyline and starring fan-favorite MARVEL Super Heroes and Super Villains, MARVEL Future Revolution is Marvel’s first open-world game on mobile.

“Written by Marvel Comics writer Marc Sumerak, MARVEL Future Revolution starts with numerous Earths converging across all dimensions to form an entirely-new ‘Primary Earth’. As an agent of the newly formed ‘Omega Flight’ Super Hero team, players will work together to battle an onslaught of Super Villains, confront their suspicious behaviors and defend the universe.”

Marvel Future Revolution playable characters list

As the Marvel website says, “Playable characters include Captain America, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. Players will be able to modify their characters’ costumes.”

But those won’t be the only playable characters, it seems, with Marvel Games on Twitter revealing recently that Black Widow will be “playable at launch”. The Tweet adds, “You’ll never see this lethal master spy coming.”

Similar Tweets have confirmed that Iron Man and Storm will also be playable at launch, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see more confirmations like this in the coming weeks and months. We’ll keep this article updated as we see them!

Which villains are in Marvel Future Revolution?

“Villains include Red Skull, Baron Mordo, M.O.D.O.K., Green Goblin, and Red Goblin.” That’s what the official Marvel website says on the matter of which villains will appear in Marvel Future Revolution. Of course, we wouldn’t be surprised to see more baddies confirmed for Marvel Future Revolution at a later date. Yellowjacket has already been spotted in footage from the game, for one thing!

In a two-minute video on Twitter, the developers also teased that we will be seeing various different versions of these characters, with alternate incarnations of iconic heroes and villains popping in from across the multiverse. We’ve seen the Spider-Punk version of Spider-Man in one trailer, for example.

What is the Marvel Future Revolution release date for iOS and Android?

The Marvel Future Revolution release date has not yet been confirmed, so it’ll be a while before you’re able to download the game on your phone of choice. The announcements do seem to be ramping up, though, so perhaps it won’t be long before we learn more.

Like most mobile titles, you can expect this game to launch on both iPhone and Android devices. Players who use iPhones will eventually be able to download it from the Apple App Store just like any other available app, while Android users will find it in the Google Play store and download the game as an APK file. We’ll let you know when the exact date is confirmed.

Is there gameplay footage for Marvel Future Revolution?

Back in March 2020 when the game was first announced, the developers from Netmarble shared this glimpse of gameplay footage from Marvel Future Revolution. We’re sure you’ll agree that it looks pretty good for a mobile game…

Also, around the same time, Netmarble shared the following Marvel Future Revolution trailer, which gives you more of a sense of the story and feel of the game. It certainly looks ambitious…

