Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity DLC release date – trailer, latest news
Get ready for the Pulse of the Ancients DLC.
Published:
As Nintendo revealed at E3 2021 during an epic Nintendo Direct presentation, even more Zelda greatness is on the way, with fresh DLC on the cards for fans of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.
The hack and slash game that combines the world characters from the Zelda franchise with the gameplay of the Dynasty series, has two lots of DLC on the way.
Pulse of the Ancients is the name of the first one – and it’s coming very soon to the Nintendo Switch. We don’t know the name of the second one yet, but we do know some fast facts about it.
As for when both sets of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity DLC are coming, and what they are about, we have all the information you need below!
When is the Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity DLC release date?
As mentioned, there are two sets to be released and the first of them, Pulse of the Ancients, will debut this Friday, that’s 18th June 2021 – we did say it was soon!
As for the second, Guardian of Remembrance, it does not have an official release date yet, but we have been told it is coming in November, which isn’t too long to wait at least.
What platforms can I get with the Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity DLC?
We know much more about the first than we do the second, which makes sense given how close it is to release. With Pulse of the Ancients, we are set to get the following:
- A new playable character – Battle-Tested Guardian
- Link gets a new Flail weapon
- Master Cycle weapon
- Apocalyptic difficulty setting has been added which sounds super fun!
- Royal Ancient Tech Lab location, which will unlock weapons and other new features
- Harder versions of Wizzrobes, Giant Chuchus, and bomb-tossing Moblins have been added
- “Take on a gauntlet of foes in the new ‘Dangerous Specimen’ Boss Battles”
As for the second DLC out in November, so far we know that we will get:
- New character vignettes
- New stages
- Expanded roster
- New battle skills for the current characters
We expect more for this one but we doubt we will find out anything else for a while – at least until this first batch of the DLC has been out in the world for some time.
Is there a trailer for Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity DLC?
Yep! Check out the trailer that was released by Nintendo back in February and you should have a good idea about what the DLC will have in store for us!
In other Zelda news, don’t miss the new trailer and details for Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. And elsewhere in the Nintendo pantheon, a new WarioWare game was revealed on the same day as this Hyrule Warriors DLC.
