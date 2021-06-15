Animal Crossing Summer Solstice: Full list of new items for summer and winter events

Some new items have been added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, with the developers plonking in some fresh trinkets to celebrate the summer/winter solstice in the game.

As Nintendo explained in an official tweet: “If you’re in the northern hemisphere, the 21st [June] is summer solstice, the longest day of the year! If you’re in the southern hemisphere, the same day is winter solstice.”

You don’t have to wait until the 21st June for these items to appear – they’re available in the game now. As the tweet puts it: “No matter where you are, Nook Shopping has fun seasonal items in stock now!”

These season items will be removed from Nook Shopping eventually, so you’ll want to act fast if you want to celebrate the summer or winter solstice in your game! Keep on reading for all the essential info.

What are the Animal Crossing Summer Solstice new items?

We’ve just loaded up the game here in the UK (which is in northern hemisphere, if you were wondering) and so we can confirm that these are the seasonal items you can currently buy at Nook Shopping:

Sunflower crown (1,560 bells)

Sunflower rug (1,500 bells)

Thank-you Dad mug (600 bells)

Thank-you Dad apron (1,100 bells)

Nuptial bell (4,500 bells)

Nuptial ring pillow (2,200 bells)

Nuptial doorplate (1,400 bells)

Flower-petal basket (1,200 bells)

Only the first two of those – the Sunflower crown and the Sunflower rug – are officially marked as Summer Solstice items, so go in and grab those while you can!

What are the Animal Crossing Winter Solstice new items?

We’re on the wrong half of the planet to see the Animal Crossing winter solstice items for ourselves, but apparently they are a Midwinter sweater and an Aurora wall.

So if you’re in the southern hemisphere, those are the two items you’ll be able to get during this event! This isn’t exactly a huge overhaul for Nook Shopping, then, but it’s always nice to have some new options in there.

When do the Summer Solstice and Winter Solstice end in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Nook Shopping says that you can get the Summer Solstice items in the northern hemisphere “until 21/6”, which means they will not be available after 21st June 2021.

That’s when the summer solstice will end in the game, then, and we’d assume the same is true of the winter solstice. Get into the game and grab these items while you can, then!

