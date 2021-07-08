How to craft and enchant an Enchanting table in Minecraft

The big Caves and Cliffs update is just one of many things that have been added to Minecraft of late and it continues to be a game that has a ton to do with exciting new things coming thick and fast.

Advertisement

There is a lot of new stuff to enjoy Minecraft, including some Minecraft How to Train Your Dragon DLC – it really is an exciting time to be playing the game – and we are looking forward to seeing what else is on the cards for the game as 2021 continues.

But for all we know about Enchanting tables in Minecraft, how to craft them and what to use them for, here’s all the info you need.

How to craft an Enchanting table in Minecraft

Here are the materials that you will need to gather which will then need to be placed onto your crafting table.

Two Diamonds

Four Obsidian

One Book

As for how you will need to set them out in the crafting table, let this image be your guide!

As you can see, once you have popped the pieces in you will notice the Enchantment table appear in the box on the right and when you see that, you are ready to craft! Once that has been done, all you need to do is to move it to your inventory.

Read more on Minecraft: How to tame a fox in Minecraft | How to make a saddle in Minecraft | Is Minecraft free? | Minecraft cheat codes and commands | Best Minecraft servers | Minecraft Realms | Best Minecraft seeds | Best Minecraft Mods | Best Minecraft shaders | Best Minecraft skins | Best Minecraft texture packs | Minecraft Enchantments

Now you have your table, you will be able to enchant things and here’s how you go about doing it!

How to use an Enchantment Table in Minecraft

A quick tip first, if you want to get the maximum number of enchantments available for an item then you will need to surround your table with bookshelves – 15 of them to be exact.

Now place your item of choice in the left slot of the Enchantment table along with some lapis lazuli. Three enchantments will appear but you’ll only be able to choose one. Select the one you want to use and that’s it, you have an enchanted item.

There is a lot more to this that you may want to know and various tricks and tips, so it is a good job that we have you covered with all you need to know about enchanting in Minecraft so you will be fully clued up on what you are doing.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.