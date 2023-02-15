This Hogwarts Legacy update dropped on 14th February in the evening, from a UK time zone perspective, and it was specifically released on PC, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Now that Hogwarts Legacy is out in the world, the developers from Avalanche Software have unleashed the game's first major update (and a hefty pile of patch notes to go with it).

For reasons we'll get into in a moment, players on PS5 will have to wait a little longer for the update to drop on their consoles. Keep on reading to find out all the key details about the Hogwarts Legacy update and its patch notes.

The Hogwarts Legacy developers have confirmed on their official website that "due to a few extra issues we found, the PlayStation 5 patch will need to be pushed by a few days".

The message from the developers confirmed that this PS5 update will include "the fix for the 'Collector's Edition' Trophy", which many players have been struggling to unlock.

As for when the Hogwarts Legacy PS5 update will arrive, the developers said: "We're now targeting the PS5 patch for later this week. Thank you for your patience while we work on this!"

What do the Hogwarts Legacy patch notes change on PC and Xbox?

Also on their official website, the Hogwarts Legacy developers confirmed that this update — which is officially known as Build Number 1120320 — makes quite a few changes on the technical side of things. This is not a Hogwarts Legacy DLC drop, so don't get too excited!

The developers confirmed: "This patch addresses overall gameplay performance and stability as well as online connection improvements." For more info, keep on reading.

The official support website for Hogwarts Legacy has shared the following list of patch notes if you want to know the specifics of what has changed.

General Bug Fixes

Online:

Fixed issues with achievement data being properly pushed to Wizarding World portal after linking.

Gameplay

Owl Mail:

Fixed an issue with mail not properly triggering sequential mission.

World Events:

Fixed rare crash around certain locations where in-game World Events spawning.

NPC:

Fixed a rare crash when respawning NPCs in the world.

Fixed crash with some NPC schedules.

Characters

Fixed issues with flickering occurring with a transparent head while hair is still present.

UI

Updated localization text for additional content items.

Added Build version to first time EULA.

Fixed rare occurrence of mission descriptions not being displayed correctly.

Cinematics

Corrected VFX presentation of robe transformation.

Fixed a stability issue when skipping cutscenes.

Fixed a crash when playing cutscenes and cinematics.

Save Game

Fixed error of rewriting last autosave slot.

Fixed an issue when restarting from last save around not being able to talk to a vendor after initial conversation.

Performance and Stability

Improved performance on Fidelity mode.

Fixed rare crash around hovering over the map.

Fixed issue with wind causing distortion and stretching of world assets.

Fixed a rare occurrence with material swapping.

Fixed a rare crash with map assets state.

Fixed Rare crash occurring with in-game world events.

Fixed a memory leak with global lighting system.

Xbox Series X

Performance and Stability

Improved crash collection to help chase rare crashes.

PC Steam/PC Epic Games

Cinematics

Fixed audio issues missing or not properly playing.

Controllers

Switch Pro controller support updates.

Upscalers

Enable frame generation while DLSS is disabled.

Anti-Aliasing and Screen resolution settings disabled when using DLSS and not Super Resolution.

Raytracing

Fixed issue with RTAO looking worse than SSAO.

Adjusted default setting to Medium Quality.

Performance and Stability

Shader type compilation optimization.

Shader compilation performance updates and functionality enhancements.

Fixed a crash affecting Text2Speech usability.

Resolved issues with world assets abruptly being stretched.

Resolved an issue with Nvidia GPUs having lower frame rate compared to AMD.

DirectX Version 12

"Please note DirectX Version 12 is required to run Hogwarts Legacy on PC. We do not suggest attempting workarounds to run the game with DirectX Version 11 as this can cause stability issues with launching the game and the player experience."

