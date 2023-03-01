Hogwarts Legacy trivia quiz: All answers Sophronia Franklin questions
You are still at school after all... Get ready for a Hogwarts-themed pop quiz.
Hogwarts Legacy has been an enormous success, drawing both ardent Potterheads and casual fans back to the hallowed halls of Hogwarts.
However, even Hermione Granger may need some help with resident quizzer Sophronia Franklin, who will be hanging around in the library just itching to start testing you on the most obscure facets of Hogwarts.
You'll need to get her questions correct though, partly to complete one of Professor Weasley's assignments but most importantly to get her off your back — so here are all the answers to Sophronia Franklin's trivia quiz.
Hogwarts Legacy trivia quiz: All answers to questions from Sophronia Franklin
Round 1
1. Before the invention of the Golden Snitch, which magical creature was used in a game of Quidditch?
- The Golden Snuggery
- The Golden Snidget - CORRECT
- The Snake Bird
2: Which potion is commonly known as ‘Liquid Luck’?
- Felix Felicis - CORRECT
- The Alihosty Draught
- The Pepper Potion
3: The tale of the Three Brothers involves which magical artefacts?
- The Founders’ relics
- Horcruxes
- The Deathly Hallows - CORRECT
4: Which ball in Quidditch is the largest?
- The Snitch
- The Bludger
- The Quaffle - CORRECT
5: True or False: Polyjuice Potion allows the drinker to change species?
- True
- False - CORRECT
Round 2
6: What governmental body directly preceded the Ministry of Magic?
- The Wizards’ Council - CORRECT
- The International Confederation of Wizards
- The Order of Merlin
7: Which dragon breed is the smallest?
- The Antipodean Opaleye
- The Peruvian Vipertooth - CORRECT
- The Ukrainian Ironbelly
8: Who founded the village of Hogsmeade?
- Hengist of Woodcroft - CORRECT
- Elfrida Clagg
- Quincy Hog
9: The Hidebehind was accidentally recreated by cross-breeding a ghoul with what other Magical Creature?
- A Lethifold
- A Runespoor
- A Demiguise - CORRECT
10: What is the only spell known to repel a Lethifold?
- The Knockback Jinx
- The Stunning Spell
- The Patronus Charm - CORRECT
11: Who published the Law of Elemental Transfiguration?
- Gamp - CORRECT
- Evangeline Orpington
- Laverne de Montmorency
12: What does the Hogwarts motto translate to?
- Knowledge is the real magic
- Never tickle a sleeping dragon - CORRECT
- Look before you leap
13: Which magical creature is the only one known to produce eggs through its mouth?
- The Basilisk
- The Ashwinder
- The Runespoor - CORRECT
14. Where is Ilvermony School of Witchcraft and Wizardry located?
- Mount Greylock - CORRECT
- The Pyrenees
- The Amazon Rainforest
15: What is the most powerful potion known to wizardkind?
- Elixir to Induce Euphoria
- Verocitaserum
- Amortentia - CORRECT
Round 3
16: Emetic the Evil was killed in a duel against who?
- Egbert the Egregious - CORRECT
- Sir Agravaine
- Beatrix Bloxam
17: If a Chaser keeps their hand on the Quaffle as it goes through the goal, what foul are they committing?
- Blatching
- Haversacking - CORRECT
- Stooging
18: A bite from a Mackled Manaclaw has the unusual side effect of causing what?
- Hairy Ears
- Bad Luck - CORRECT
- Webbed Feet
19: What plant excretes Stinksap?
- Mimbulus mimbletonia - CORRECT
- Fluxweed
- Sopophorous Bean
20: The Pepper Potion evolved from a remedy created by which 12th century wizard?
- Bowman Wright
- Basil Flack
- Linfred of Stinchcombe - CORRECT
21: In the Wizard and the Hopping Pot, what does the elder wizard leave for his son in the Hopping Pot?
- A single slipper - CORRECT
- His want
- A smaller pot
22: The Snallygaster is native to which region of the world?
- The Scottish Highlands
- The Amazon Rainforest
- North America
23: Who is the Muggle knight featured in The Fountain of Fair Fortune?
- Sir Amset
- Sir Luckless - CORRECT
- Sir Lancelot
24: The world’s largest Kelpie is also known by what other name?
- Gallingatua
- Fantagruel
- The Loch Ness Monster - CORRECT
25: Who was the first Minister for Magic?
- Ulick Gamp - CORRECT
- Cadmus Peverell
- Ethelred the Ever-Ready
