However, even Hermione Granger may need some help with resident quizzer Sophronia Franklin, who will be hanging around in the library just itching to start testing you on the most obscure facets of Hogwarts.

Hogwarts Legacy has been an enormous success, drawing both ardent Potterheads and casual fans back to the hallowed halls of Hogwarts.

You'll need to get her questions correct though, partly to complete one of Professor Weasley's assignments but most importantly to get her off your back — so here are all the answers to Sophronia Franklin's trivia quiz.

Hogwarts Legacy trivia quiz: All answers to questions from Sophronia Franklin

Round 1

1. Before the invention of the Golden Snitch, which magical creature was used in a game of Quidditch?

The Golden Snuggery

The Golden Snidget - CORRECT

The Snake Bird

2: Which potion is commonly known as ‘Liquid Luck’?

Felix Felicis - CORRECT

The Alihosty Draught

The Pepper Potion

3: The tale of the Three Brothers involves which magical artefacts?

The Founders’ relics

Horcruxes

The Deathly Hallows - CORRECT

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

4: Which ball in Quidditch is the largest?

The Snitch

The Bludger

The Quaffle - CORRECT

5: True or False: Polyjuice Potion allows the drinker to change species?

True

False - CORRECT

Round 2

6: What governmental body directly preceded the Ministry of Magic?

The Wizards’ Council - CORRECT

The International Confederation of Wizards

The Order of Merlin

7: Which dragon breed is the smallest?

The Antipodean Opaleye

The Peruvian Vipertooth - CORRECT

The Ukrainian Ironbelly

8: Who founded the village of Hogsmeade?

Hengist of Woodcroft - CORRECT

Elfrida Clagg

Quincy Hog

9: The Hidebehind was accidentally recreated by cross-breeding a ghoul with what other Magical Creature?

A Lethifold

A Runespoor

A Demiguise - CORRECT

10: What is the only spell known to repel a Lethifold?

The Knockback Jinx

The Stunning Spell

The Patronus Charm - CORRECT

11: Who published the Law of Elemental Transfiguration?

Gamp - CORRECT

Evangeline Orpington

Laverne de Montmorency

12: What does the Hogwarts motto translate to?

Knowledge is the real magic

Never tickle a sleeping dragon - CORRECT

Look before you leap

13: Which magical creature is the only one known to produce eggs through its mouth?

The Basilisk

The Ashwinder

The Runespoor - CORRECT

14. Where is Ilvermony School of Witchcraft and Wizardry located?

Mount Greylock - CORRECT

The Pyrenees

The Amazon Rainforest

15: What is the most powerful potion known to wizardkind?

Elixir to Induce Euphoria

Verocitaserum

Amortentia - CORRECT

Round 3

16: Emetic the Evil was killed in a duel against who?

Egbert the Egregious - CORRECT

Sir Agravaine

Beatrix Bloxam

17: If a Chaser keeps their hand on the Quaffle as it goes through the goal, what foul are they committing?

Blatching

Haversacking - CORRECT

Stooging

18: A bite from a Mackled Manaclaw has the unusual side effect of causing what?

Hairy Ears

Bad Luck - CORRECT

Webbed Feet

19: What plant excretes Stinksap?

Mimbulus mimbletonia - CORRECT

Fluxweed

Sopophorous Bean

20: The Pepper Potion evolved from a remedy created by which 12th century wizard?

Bowman Wright

Basil Flack

Linfred of Stinchcombe - CORRECT

21: In the Wizard and the Hopping Pot, what does the elder wizard leave for his son in the Hopping Pot?

A si ngle slipper - CORRECT

His want

A smaller pot

22: The Snallygaster is native to which region of the world?

The Scottish Highlands

The Amazon Rainforest

North America

23: Who is the Muggle knight featured in The Fountain of Fair Fortune?

Sir Amset

Sir Luckless - CORRECT

Sir Lancelot

24: The world’s largest Kelpie is also known by what other name?

Gallingatua

Fantagruel

The Loch Ness Monster - CORRECT

25: Who was the first Minister for Magic?

Ulick Gamp - CORRECT

Cadmus Peverell

Ethelred the Ever-Ready

Read more on Hogwarts Legacy:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.