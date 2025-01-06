Although the developer has yet to confirm what has been leaked so far, sources have given us a good amount to go on.

So, let's get into when Hatsune Miku is rumoured to be coming to Fortnite, along with what cosmetics she'll bring.

Hatsune Miku is rumoured to have a Fortnite Festival release date of Tuesday 14th January 2025.

The news of this launch date comes from known leakers ShiinaBR, as shown above, and FNBRintel.

Of course, until we receive confirmation from Epic Games, any leaks should always be taken with a pinch of salt.

On the other hand, what gives these rumours more weight is that Hatsune Miku's release in January would fall right in line with season 7 of Fortnite Festival, which has been getting whispers of featuring various famous singers.

No matter which way, we'll update this article as soon as we hear more.

What to expect from Hatsune Miku in Fortnite

Also shared by FNBRintel, the Hatsune Miku skin in Fortnite is said to be coming in at least four alternative styles, alongside special Back Bling and various Jam Tracks.

If true, the Back Bling will be especially interesting since it will sync to what Jam Tracks you're playing.

While it does seem likely that Hatsune Miku be included in Fortnite Festival's Music Pass (the new name for the Festival Pass), we'll wait to hear news from Epic Games before being sure.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.