Full Xbox Series X games list – what you can play and what to pre-order now

The next generation of gaming is upon us

halo infinite

Published:

While it may be out of stock everywhere at the time of writing, those that were able to pre-order the Xbox Series X have been playing it for nearly a month now.

But now the focus is on what games can be played on it and what new titles are on the way and with the Xbox, games will play on the older One consoles as well as the new Series X – although they will look and run much better on the new console.

And if you’re interested in the other consoles too, head on over to or video game release dates page for all the latest game release information. Also for fans of the other recently announced, next-generation console, here is our list of all the games coming out on the PlayStation 5. But for now, here is what you will be able to play on the Xbox Series X in the coming months.

Upcoming Xbox Series X games

Xbox Series X games (A-C)

assassins creed valhalla

12 Minutes
The Ascent
Aragami 2
As Dusk Falls
Assassin’s Creed ValhallaBuy now at Amazon for £51.99
Atomic Heart
Avowed
Balan Wonderworld
Battlefield 6
Bloodbowl 3
Borderlands 3
Bright Memory 1.0
Bright Memory: Infinite
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarBuy at Game now for £64.99
Call of the Sea
Chivalry 2
Chorus
Control: Ultimate EditionBuy at Game now for £34.99
Cris Trails
CrossfireX
Cyberpunk 2077Pre-order at Game now for £49.99
Cygni: All Guns Blazing7
Cuisine Royale

Xbox Series X games (D-F)

far cry 6

Dead by Daylight
Demon Turf
Destiny 2
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
Dirt 5
Doom Eternal
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
Dying Light 2
Dynasty Warriors 9
Earthlock 2
Echo Generation
Enlisted
Evergate
Everwild
Exo One
Exomecha
Fable
Far Cry 6Pre-order at Amazon for £54.99
FIFA 21 – Buy now at Game now for £54.99
Fortnite
For Honor
Forza Horizon 4
Forza Motorsport

Xbox Series X games (G-L)

legacy of hogwarts

Gears 5
Gears Tactics
Gotham KnightsPre-order at Game now for £54.99
Gothic Remake
Grand Theft Auto V
Graven
Grounded
Halo Infinite
Halo: The Masterchief Collection
Haven
Hello Neighbor 2
Hitman 3Pre-order at Amazon for £59.99
Hogwarts LegacyPre-order at Game now for £59.99
Hood: Outlaws and Legends
Hyper Scape
Immortals Fenyx RisingBuy at Amazon for £49.99
In Sound Mind
Just Dance 2021Buy at Game now for £34.99
King Arthur: Knight’s Tale
King Oddball
Lake
Last Stop
Legends
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker SagaPre-order at Game now for £59.99
Little Nightmares II

Xbox Series X games (M-P)

ori will wisps

Madden NFL 21
Mad Streets
Man-Eater
Manifold Garden
Marvel’s Avengers
The Medium
Metal Hellsinger
Microman
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Moonray
Mortal Kombat 11
NBA 2K21Buy now at Amazon for £64.99
Observer: System Redux
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Orphan of the Machine
Outriders
Overcooked: All You Can Eat
Paradise Lost
Party Crasher Simulator
Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis
Planet Coaster: Console Edition
Pragmata
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake –  Pre-order at Game now for £34.99
Psychonauts 2
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Xbox Series X games (R-T)

resident evil village

Rainbow Six Quarantine
Recompile
Resident Evil Village
Sable
Scarlet Nexus
Scorn
Sea of Thieves
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One
Shredders
Song of Iron
Soulborn
S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2
State of Decay 3
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Temtem
Tell Me Why
Tetris Effect: Connected
The Artful Escape
The Ascent
The Big Con
The Elder Scrolls Online
The Falconeer
The Gunk
The Invincible
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
The Outer Worlds
The Second Extinction
The Sims 5
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Tunic

Xbox Series X games (U-Z)

watch dogs legion

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
Warframe
Warhammer: Chaosbane
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
War Thunder
Watch Dogs: Legion – Buy now at Amazon for £51.99
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
White Shadows
WRC 9: World Rally Championship
Yakuza: Like a DragonBuy now at Amazon for £39.25
Yes, Your Grace

Visit our hub for more Technology news.

