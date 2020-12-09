Full Xbox Series X games list – what you can play and what to pre-order now
The next generation of gaming is upon us
Published:
While it may be out of stock everywhere at the time of writing, those that were able to pre-order the Xbox Series X have been playing it for nearly a month now.
But now the focus is on what games can be played on it and what new titles are on the way and with the Xbox, games will play on the older One consoles as well as the new Series X – although they will look and run much better on the new console.
And if you’re interested in the other consoles too, head on over to or video game release dates page for all the latest game release information. Also for fans of the other recently announced, next-generation console, here is our list of all the games coming out on the PlayStation 5. But for now, here is what you will be able to play on the Xbox Series X in the coming months.
Upcoming Xbox Series X games
Xbox Series X games (A-C)
12 Minutes
The Ascent
Aragami 2
As Dusk Falls
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Buy now at Amazon for £51.99
Atomic Heart
Avowed
Balan Wonderworld
Battlefield 6
Bloodbowl 3
Borderlands 3
Bright Memory 1.0
Bright Memory: Infinite
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Buy at Game now for £64.99
Call of the Sea
Chivalry 2
Chorus
Control: Ultimate Edition – Buy at Game now for £34.99
Cris Trails
CrossfireX
Cyberpunk 2077 – Pre-order at Game now for £49.99
Cygni: All Guns Blazing7
Cuisine Royale
Xbox Series X games (D-F)
Dead by Daylight
Demon Turf
Destiny 2
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
Dirt 5
Doom Eternal
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
Dying Light 2
Dynasty Warriors 9
Earthlock 2
Echo Generation
Enlisted
Evergate
Everwild
Exo One
Exomecha
Fable
Far Cry 6 – Pre-order at Amazon for £54.99
FIFA 21 – Buy now at Game now for £54.99
Fortnite
For Honor
Forza Horizon 4
Forza Motorsport
Xbox Series X games (G-L)
Gears 5
Gears Tactics
Gotham Knights – Pre-order at Game now for £54.99
Gothic Remake
Grand Theft Auto V
Graven
Grounded
Halo Infinite
Halo: The Masterchief Collection
Haven
Hello Neighbor 2
Hitman 3 – Pre-order at Amazon for £59.99
Hogwarts Legacy – Pre-order at Game now for £59.99
Hood: Outlaws and Legends
Hyper Scape
Immortals Fenyx Rising – Buy at Amazon for £49.99
In Sound Mind
Just Dance 2021 – Buy at Game now for £34.99
King Arthur: Knight’s Tale
King Oddball
Lake
Last Stop
Legends
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Pre-order at Game now for £59.99
Little Nightmares II
Xbox Series X games (M-P)
Madden NFL 21
Mad Streets
Man-Eater
Manifold Garden
Marvel’s Avengers
The Medium
Metal Hellsinger
Microman
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Moonray
Mortal Kombat 11
NBA 2K21 – Buy now at Amazon for £64.99
Observer: System Redux
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Orphan of the Machine
Outriders
Overcooked: All You Can Eat
Paradise Lost
Party Crasher Simulator
Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis
Planet Coaster: Console Edition
Pragmata
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake – Pre-order at Game now for £34.99
Psychonauts 2
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
Xbox Series X games (R-T)
Rainbow Six Quarantine
Recompile
Resident Evil Village
Recompile
Sable
Scarlet Nexus
Scorn
Sea of Thieves
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One
Shredders
Song of Iron
Soulborn
S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2
State of Decay 3
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Temtem
Tell Me Why
Tetris Effect: Connected
The Artful Escape
The Ascent
The Big Con
The Elder Scrolls Online
The Falconeer
The Gunk
The Invincible
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
The Outer Worlds
The Second Extinction
The Sims 5
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Tunic
Xbox Series X games (U-Z)
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
Warframe
Warhammer: Chaosbane
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
War Thunder
War Frame
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
Watch Dogs: Legion – Buy now at Amazon for £51.99
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
White Shadows
WRC 9: World Rally Championship
Yakuza: Like a Dragon – Buy now at Amazon for £39.25
Yes, Your Grace
Visit our hub for more Technology news.