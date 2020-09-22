Best places to pre-order Xbox Series X and S – deals and who has stock

While the process of getting a new console was a little bumpy for the PlayStation 5, the Xbox has taken a more structured approach for the launch of the Xbox Series X with those wanting to own one given ample time to get ready for what will likely be a bit of a rush when orders go live.

There are two consoles available the Xbox Series X (£449) and a digital Xbox Series S edition (£349) and both are due to release on the same day, November 10th.

And while it may only seem like yesterday when we found the official price, specs and games for the Xbox Series X, the chance to pre-order the console has already arrived.

Xbox Series X pre-order: When to buy Xbox Series X?

Pre-orders are now available – as of 22nd September at 08:00 in the UK – for both the top-dog Xbox Series X and the digital-only Xbox Series S. Be ready to get in their quick as they are expected to be snapped up fast, but at least you have time to plan- unlike what happened with the PlayStation 5 pre-order release that was, well not ideal.

Where can I pre-order the Xbox Series X?

The Xbox Series X is now available to pre-order at a number of retailers, with more expected to go live in the following days. While Microsoft will have pre-orders there are plenty of retailers for you to buy from too.

Smyths and GAME are the places to go if you would rather pay for the console, alongside a revamped Gamespass, monthly as they will be the only ones to have Xbox All Access as an option.

Elsewhere, the likes of Very will have them which offers its own instalment plan for all its products.

We will continue to keep this page updated with the latest retailers and their stock levels.

Xbox Series X Pre-order UK

Currys PC World

Xbox Series X –£449

Xbox Series S – £249

Argos

Just make sure the store you’d usually collect from has the console in stock. There may be less stock if you order to you.

Xbox Series X – £449

Xbox Series S – £249

GAME

GAME’s site said it was down earlier, but we expect that’s due to everyone heading over there. We expect it to return soon. GAME is also a good place to check for accessories.

Xbox Series X – £449.99

Xbox Series S – £249.99

Amazon

As one of the most popular retailers, Amazon is struggling to keep up with the pre-order demand. However, they do regularly top-up stock throughout the day so do keep checking back.

Xbox Series X – £449.99

Xbox Series S – £249.99

SimplyGames

SimplyGames came through for gamers later in the day on PS5 pre-order day, so keep an eye on the site for late pre-order releases.

Xbox Series X – £449.99

Xbox Series S – £249.99

John Lewis

John Lewis had plenty of stock for the PS5 but held off pre-orders until some of the others had sold out – expect the same today.

Xbox Series X – £449

Xbox Series S – £249

Very

Very did have PS5 in stock and was a good place to look as the other retailers started to sell out. You could register your interest in advance for Xbox Series X pre-orders.

Xbox Series X – £449.99

Xbox Series S – £249.99

AO.com

AO.com has a pre-order search filter so keep an eye for Xbox Series X and S pre-order.

Tesco

You can always pop into store on the release date, but check Tesco Xbox Series X pre-orders.

ShopTo.Net

Another retailer that proved useful on PS5 pre-order day was ShopTo.Net, we expect it to release Xbox Series X pre-order stock on its set page.

Microsoft

Xbox Series X Accessories

A selection of Xbox Series X accessories are also available to pre-order now.

However, good news for you existing Xbox owners who have already snapped up many of the great additions you can get for the console- they will work on the Xbox Series X too! So anything that you buy now will not need replacing and while there will likely be new, snazzier versions when the console launches, such as the controller, you won’t have to buy them straight away in order to make the most out of the new console.

And above are all the brands that have been officially licensed by Microsoft to make the accessories and as you can see, there are a lot of them!

Here are some of the items you can buy right now that will work on the Xbox One X.

Xbox One deals

Maybe you are yet to join the Xbox world and are considering investing an older console rather than the brand spanking new one. If so, here are some deals for the Xbox One deals that you may be interested in.

And, we’d suggest keeping an eye on our Xbox Series X Black Friday page, too.

Xbox One S White 1tb with a 1-month games pass and 14 days Xbox Live gold membership £249.99 on Game

Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle (1TB) £495 at Amazon

Xbox One S 1TB Console – Forza Horizon 4 Lego Speed Champions Bundle £249 at Amazon

Xbox One X Robot White Special Edition (1TB) £359.99 at Amazon

