Marvel’s Avengers release date – everything you need to know from gameplay to characters

Marvel’s Avengers has been a long time coming – it’s the result of Marvel and Square Enix teaming up three years ago.

The Marvel’s Avengers beta has been rolling out every weekend up to the game’s release on 4th September.

We actually know quite a bit about the game, so without further ado.

When is Marvel’s Avengers release date?

Marvel’s Avengers is released on 4th September 2020, on your current console – and with the next-gen consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X coming out in the “holiday season”.

Is there a Marvel’s Avengers trailer?

There’s been a few! The first was released in 2017 and revealed the story. The more recent trailers showcased ‘A-Day’ an event that kicks off the whole game.

The team gathers in San Francisco to celebrate, but of course, things take a turn for the worst and there’s an attack.

What’s Marvel’s Avengers plot?

The Avengers are at the heart of the story. The game is set in the near future with things starting with Avengers Day aka A-Day in San Francisco. The Golden Gate Bridge is attacked, forcing the Avengers to team up.

Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and Iron Man help civilians across the bridge while Captain America heads to the Helicarrier to tackle the enemies tries to steal the energy source stored on board.

The Helicarrier explodes before their eyes, sinking into the water.

In a story akin to Civil War we find out that the Avengers have been set up and the attack was staged. The Avengers are outlawed and hide away unable to use their powers.

Skip forward a few years and Ms Marvel brings them back together to stop a new plot by AIM and M.O.D.O.K. The enemy is controlling the world while pretending to cure it of the Inhumans roaming after the A-Day event.

Now, the player has to save the Inhumans, get the Avengers back in everyone’s good books and destroy M.O.D.O.K.

What is Marvel’s Avengers game-play?

Think third-party action games and live games – the Avengers have a variety of powers, but the controls are pretty much the same between making it easy to play. There’s a skill tree too, and you can customise the skills to characters.

There’s loot, gear, outfits, and emotes more in line with Marvel’s comics than the MCU – sort of like the recent Fortnite update.

There’s a linear single-player story, but there’s also the War Zone missions that you can play in co-op (two heroes can perform a finisher move together when your enemy is stunned).

What platforms will Marvel’s Avengers on?

The game will be released on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. There’s no Nintendo Switch.

The next-gen version of the game will be released this Holiday season at the same time as the new consoles. They will also be free if you brought it on your current-gen console.

Does Marvel’s Avengers have cross-play?

If you want to play with your friend who has a different console then sorry, that’s not going to happen this time around.

Cross-platform play isn’t available. You can cross over gens though – so PS4 and PS5, a-ok.

Which heroes and villain characters feature in Marvel’s Avengers?

Six playable characters are available:

Captain America

Iron Man

Black Widow

The Hulk

Thor

Ms Marvel

Other characters have also been teased in game leaks.

Hank Pym

Abomination

Taskmaster

Captain Marvel

Dum Dum

Dugan

Maria Hill

Nick Fury

There’s a paid battle pass for every hero after launch. The characters are free at launch, but the cosmetics linked to them have to be unlocked using the Battle Pass. Titled Hero Challenge cards, completing daily and weekly challenges level it up and unlock new items.

The six superheroes will all have their Hero Challenge Cards unlocked when you start to play, according to a blog post. Then, beginning with Hawkeye, you need to buy the cards for 1,000 credits. To get the credits you need to unlock on other Battle Passes or pay in the real world ($5 is 500 credits).

Is there a link between Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Spider-Man?

There’s a line of dialogue in Marvel’s Spider-Man that got fans thinking that there may be a link between the two games. Players get a chance to take a snap of Stark Tower. Spider-Man then says: “Avengers Tower, so cool! Too bad they’re never around to use it. They’re on the west coast or something. Probably surfing.”

When the trailer for Marvel’s Avengers came out fans then saw A-Day was in San Francisco – the west coast. Are the games in the same universe?

Well, no. Every Marvel game is in a different separate universe. Bill Rosemann, head of the Marvel’s games department spoke to Entertainment Weekly and confirmed this was the case. “Each game is in the Marvel universe, but they’re in their own reality if you will. Currently, our plan is to keep each game set in its own Marvel universe.”

Will there be a post-launch DLC?

Yep! There will more story content added for free along with more characters.

Hawkeye has been revealed as the first DLC character. He will be added later after release, though there’s been no date confirmed yet.

Again, Hawkeye will move the story forward – he also appears to be deaf as he’s wearing a hearing aid in the reveal trailer.

Apparently a new villain will also be added to the game.

Then on 3rd August, it was also confirmed that Spider-Man will be added to the game in 2021. Note: He’s only being added for PlayStation.

What is the PlayStation benefit for Marvel’s Avengers?

There are a few more benefits to have PlayStation to playing Marvel’s Avengers.

There’s a 30-day exclusive access to cosmetics like a Legendary Outfit, Legendary Emote, Epic Takedown, and a nameplate for every playable character.

PS Plus members get more than this too – at launch, you get a bundle with a rare outfit, nameplate, and 100 credits for Kamala.

This will also be the case for new heroes added later.

Marvel’s Avengers is released on 4th September 2020.