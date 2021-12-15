Frosty Fest 2021: Rocket League Christmas event start time, items & more

The time is nearly here for Frosty Fest 2021, this year’s Rocket League Christmas event, to arrive in the game and get our festive gaming season started.

It’s been a big year for Rocket League, with developer Psyonix and publisher Epic Games recently launching their Rocket League Sideswipe mobile game spinoff and including some crossover content in Rocket League Sideswipe Season 1.

If you were wondering, there hasn’t been an announcement for a Rocket League Sideswipe version of Frosty Fest, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see some festive content cropping up in that game as well.

On the other hand, in terms of the main version of Rocket League, we have loads of information on its Frosty Fest 2021 Christmas event, so you can keep on reading to learn all about it.

When is the Frosty Fest 2021 Rocket League Christmas event start date?

Frosty Fest 2021 will begin in Rocket League on Thursday 16th December, the developers from Psyonix have confirmed in an official blog post. From that day onward, you’ll be able to enjoy all of the festive content the game has to offer.

What time does the Frosty Fest 2021 Rocket League Christmas event start?

The Frosty Fest 2021 start time will occur at 9am PST on 16th December for Rocket League fans in America.

Here in the UK, that means that Frosty Fest 2021 will start at 5pm GMT on 16th December from a British time zone perspective. That’s when the Christmas event in Rocket League will start on this side of the pond.

When does the Frosty Fest 2021 Rocket League Christmas event end?

It looks likely that the Frosty Fest 2021 Rocket League Christmas event will end on 3rd January 2022.

That is when the event’s second and final Limited Time Mode (LTM) will conclude, so it makes sense that the overarching event would end at that time as well.

What is the Frosty Fest 2021 Rocket League Christmas event?

Psyonix

Frosty Fest 2021 is this year’s edition of Rocket League’s annual Christmas event, and it will bring with it new items to unlock or buy as well as some other festive gifts.

Golden Gifts will be making their return during the event, with players able to complete a specific challenge (you can do it up to five times) in order to claim Golden Gift items from the Zephyr, Elevation and Vindicator Item Series.

There will also be two new LTMs called Winter Breakaway and Spike Rush. Winter Breakaway will be available from 16th December until 24th December, and Spike Rush will be available from 24th December to 3rd January.

And there’s one other thing to be aware of: the classic Beckwith Park Arena will get a new Snowy variant for festive purposes.

Frosty Fest 2021 Rocket League Christmas event items

Psyonix

The following Frosty Fest 2021 items have already been confirmed, and you should be able to unlock these ones through the Rocket Pass progression system:

Ring-a-Ling Wheels

Dummer Hat Topper

Reindeer Game Breakout Decal

Iced Out Avatar Border

Cold Shoulder Player Banner

Nutcracker Dominus Decal

Naughty List Octane Decal

Flannel Paint Finish

“Abominable Throwman” Player Title

In terms of free Frosty Fest 2021 items, players will be able to claim the Ski-Free Player Banner in the Item Shop for free during the event.

And if you’re looking to pay for some other Frosty Fest Items, there will be a new bundle called the Frosty Pack available to buy in the Item Shop for 1100 Credits. It contains these items:

Tygris (Crimson Painted)

Frostbite Boost (Forest Green Painted)

Wonderment Wheels (Crimson Painted)

Sub-Zero Goal Explosion (Forest Green Painted)

Frosty Fest 2021 trailer

“Wrap yourself in blanket burritos, grab a cup of cocoa, and snuggle up close to your screen, cause Rocket League Frosty Fest is back!” So reads the official description of the Frosty Fest 2021 Rocket League Christmas event trailer, which you can watch right here:

