As with all rumours and leaks, nothing is official until Epic Games reveals it. Time will tell if we do actually get a Fortnite x XXXTentacion collaboration.

With that in mind, keep reading to find out what we know about the XXXTentacion coming to Fortnite rumours and discover when we think the crossover might happen at the end of the page.

Is XXXTentacion coming to Fortnite? Rumours explained

XXXTentacion could be coming to Fortnite, if rumours and leaks are anything to go on. As always with leaks and rumours, it’s best to take them with a pinch of salt, even if a lot of Fortnite ones do come true.

Epic Games has not revealed or confirmed anything.

Reliable Fortnite leaker HYPEX revealed the 'Look at Me' Emote, which is an XXXTentacion dance. You can see the leaked Emote in the X (formerly known as Twitter) post below:

As you can see in the post above, HYPEX explains that the Emote dance looks like it might be unfinished.

To lend further credence to the leak, HYPEX also suggests that a full XXXTentacion collaboration is happening, not just an Emote.

This is thanks to a comment made by fellow rapper and former collaborator with XXXTentacion, Ski Mask the Slump God, on a stream. Thanks Dexerto for the heads up!

Ski Mask explains that he has "seen the X Emote, pretty crazy".

"They’ve got a whole thing planned. I don’t know when exactly, but Fortnite and John Cunningham [XXXTentacion’s producer] got some [bleep] cooking up."

Hmm, interesting.

When could XXXTentacion come to Fortnite? Our prediction

Based on the leaks and rumours, we’d guess that XXXTentacion is coming to Fortnite soon. How soon? We’re not sure, but within the next few weeks or so.

The leaks so far have shown us an XXXTentacion Emote – typically speaking when a collaboration is close, we see the skin and other details, too. This suggests we’re a couple of weeks away, at least.

Of course, until Epic Games confirms or reveals anything officially, it remains a rumour. There’s a chance that XXXTentacion could not come to Fortnite, even if HYPEX is a reliable enough leaker.

We’ll update this page if and when Epic Games reveals anything to do with XXXTentacion in Fortnite.

