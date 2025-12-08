Gaming is far from immune when it comes to Spotify Wrapped-inspired statistical analysis, and now, Fortnite fans can even get a dose of data to round off the year.

Other gaming versions of this sort of thing include Discord Checkpoint (which will tell you who you’ve been messaging the most) and Steam Replay (which will tell you what games you’ve sunk the most hours into this year).

Fortnite, interestingly, hasn’t yet revealed an official way to see your stats for the year. But that hasn’t stopped fans from taking those matters into their own hands with a fun third-party tool.

So, let’s get to it. How do you see your Fortnite Wrapped stats this year? We’ll explain it all for you right now.

How to see your Fortnite Wrapped stats

To see your Fortnite Wrapped stats for 2025, you need to head over to Fortnite.gg and type in your Epic ID name.

It’s worth noting that this is not an official Epic Games website, but it seems to be plugged into a public database of Fortnite information and you don’t have to sign over any details about yourself to take a little look.

Before you put your Epic name in, you can also see some global leaderboards and get some understanding of what elite-level play looks like. Don’t feel too bad if you’re some ways off of those numbers, though!

What to expect from Fortnite Wrapped

Once you’re looking at your own Fortnite Wrapped, what can you expect to see? The following stats should all be available:

Total hours played

Number of matches

Number of wins

Number of kills

Percentage breakdown of which seasons you played the most

How all of the above compares to the average player

For a fan-made tool, that’s not a bad amount of data! Make sure to grab a screenshot, save it somewhere, and check back next year to see if you can beat those numbers. We believe in you!

If you really think you're a Fortnite expert, you can test you knowledge against our free quiz below!

