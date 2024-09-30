War Machine, along with many other characters, is currently available as part of the Fortnite Battle Pass.

His alternate look, the Iron Patriot, is naturally much more patriotic, with both looks originating from Marvel comics.

Where to find War Machine in Fortnite?

Fortnite.

War Machine can be found at the location marked above.

This location is a small railway station just southwest of Dooms Courtyard at the most northern point of the train track in the map.

Once you land here, you’ll find War Machine mooching near the bridge that goes over the track. Unfortunately, War Machine cannot be hired to join you on your travels, but he does has some unique dialogue and goodies to buy.

What does War Machine sell in Fortnite?

Fortnite.

War Machine sells two items in Fortnite, with the third option on his wheel being a conversation with the characters.

War Machine sells:

Epic Dual Micro SMGs: 300 Gold

Shield Bubble Jr: 120 Gold

Oddly, he doesn’t sell any of War Machine's weapons, which include:

War Machine's Arsenal

Auto Turret

Hover Jets

These can be found organically on the map like any other weapon; all you need to do is loot and search, and you should find them.

