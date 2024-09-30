Where is War Machine in Fortnite?
Where to find Tony's pal.
With each new season in Fortnite, a new batch of NPCs is introduced and can be found dotted around the map; however, finding them isn’t always simple, so we’ve outlined where to find War Machine below.
In addition to being available for a chat, War Machine sells items for gold, which we’ve highlighted in the guide below.
War Machine, along with many other characters, is currently available as part of the Fortnite Battle Pass.
His alternate look, the Iron Patriot, is naturally much more patriotic, with both looks originating from Marvel comics.
Where to find War Machine in Fortnite?
War Machine can be found at the location marked above.
This location is a small railway station just southwest of Dooms Courtyard at the most northern point of the train track in the map.
Once you land here, you’ll find War Machine mooching near the bridge that goes over the track. Unfortunately, War Machine cannot be hired to join you on your travels, but he does has some unique dialogue and goodies to buy.
What does War Machine sell in Fortnite?
War Machine sells two items in Fortnite, with the third option on his wheel being a conversation with the characters.
War Machine sells:
- Epic Dual Micro SMGs: 300 Gold
- Shield Bubble Jr: 120 Gold
Oddly, he doesn’t sell any of War Machine's weapons, which include:
- War Machine's Arsenal
- Auto Turret
- Hover Jets
These can be found organically on the map like any other weapon; all you need to do is loot and search, and you should find them.
