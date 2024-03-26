With changes rolling out across the main battle royale game and LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing and Creative/UEFN, there is a whole load of new content for you to enjoy. Let's get into it!

The biggest changes in today's Fortnite update seem to have happened in LEGO Fortnite, with the addition of three new vehicles being dubbed 'the Mechanical Mayhem update'.

LEGO Fortnite players can now build the Speeder, the Offroader and the Hauler. You'll need a Power Center, Power Cells, Wheels, Seats and the relevant recipe to make them.

Meanwhile, in Rocket Racing, the changes seem fairly small, with the developers making changes to skydiving and making it easier to identify vehicles in a tight pack.

In Creative/UEFN, players can experiment with new weapons (Harbinger SMG and Chains of Hades) as well as new consumables (Banana of the Gods and Shield Bubble Junior).

And in Battle Royale, numerous balance adjustments have been made, including the fact that snipers are now dropping less frequently. More on the adjustments can be seen in the social post below.

Full patch notes for Fortnite v29.10 explained

With all of these experiences now existing in the Fortnite ecosystem, not to mention Fortnite Festival, it's getting gradually more complicated to keep up with all the different updates.

Handily, Epic has provided extensive patch notes across various different platforms to help you stay up to date. We'll link off to the official sources below.

LEGO Fortnite patch notes

Today's full patch notes for LEGO Fortnite can be found on the official Fortnite website.

As well as the three new vehicles, that blog post also explains Wrenches, Illuminators and lots of other new content that's landed today in the brick-based version of Fortnite.

Fortnite Battle Royale patch notes

For now, the only official patch notes for today's Fortnite Battle Royale update are the balance adjustments posted on the official X/Twitter account.

As well as making snipers more rare, the update has also increased the damage of the Drum Gun, the Huntress DMR and the Chain of Hades. And the max effective range has been lowered on the Frenzy Auto Shotgun.

If a bigger pile of Battle Royale patch notes are shared later today, we'll try our best to update this page in a timely fashion.

Fortnite Rocket Racing patch notes

Today's Fortnite Rocket Racing patch notes have been posted by official sources on Reddit.

A number of bug fixes are mentioned alongside the aforementioned changes to skydiving and vehicle identification (the latter of which will add a grey shader to other player vehicles, highlighting your car, when you're in a tight pack situation).

Fortnite Creative/UEFN patch notes

Today's patch notes for Fortnite Creative, and Unreal Editor for Fortnite, have been posted on the Epic Games developer site.

There's also a whole page of 'Fortnite Ecosystem' patch notes on the Fortnite Creator domain.

Both of those pages get pretty technical, so if you're into making your own Fortnite experiences, you might want to make a cup of tea and settle down for some detailed reading on the official sites.

