Fortnite update today (22nd May): What changes in the patch notes?

No prizes for guessing what the centrepiece of the Mandalorian Rising update is, but we'll take you through everything that's joining the game in today's Fortnite patch.

Starting off with the big one, a new Mandalorian skin is being added to the game.

The Mandalorian Warrior Outfit will be available in the Item Shop, and can be bought for 1,800 V-Bucks.

It will also be available as part of the Champions of Mandalore bundle for 2,500 V-Bucks, which will also include the following:

Vibrodagger & Personal Shield Pickaxe (800 V-Bucks)

Mandalorian Cape Back Bling (400 V-Bucks)

Beskar Forge Emote (300 V-Bucks)

Whistling Bird Salute Emote (300 V-Bucks)

The Mandalorian skin will be customisable, and players will be able to mix and match the different armour pieces for a unique look.

As well as these cosmetics, there will be some Mandalorian-themed gameplay changes coming to the game as well.

The Amban Sniper Rifle and Mandalorian Jetpack will be making a return to the loot pool, alongside the brand-new WESTAR-34 Blaster Pistols.

On the island, players will also be able to recruit Mandalorian NPCs to your party, with four available types: Heavy, Scout, Supply and Medic.

Each Mandalorian type will have a specific ability to help you out in combat.

While that seems to be the bulk of the update, there will also likely be a few balance tweaks.

We may also see some hints introduced towards the upcoming Live Event that will mark the end of the current Fortnite season.

