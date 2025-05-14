Perhaps best of all, a fan favourite theorised Sith Lord version of Jar Jar Binks makes an appearance in the event, too.

It’s not just dubious non-canon malarkey, though, as a new Star Wars TV show had a premiere in Fortnite, and it can still be watched on a special island!

Perfect if you’re itching for more Star Wars as you wait for the next episodes of Andor season 2.

But, there’s a free outfit to be had, so let’s not dilly-dally and get straight to it!

How to get free Stormtrooper skin in Fortnite

Aren't you a little groovy for a Stormtrooper? Epic Games, Disney

To get the free First Order Stormtrooper skin in Fortnite, you need to link your MyDisney account to your Epic Game account.

If you don’t have one, it’s easy to make one, and you don’t need to pay for anything. You can make a MyDisney account here.

With your account, make sure you’re logged into Epic Games and click on your profile icon, then select Account.

If you’re not logged in, you can select the Disney icon, and this will take you straight to the MyDisney login.

If you’re on the Epic Games app, this will open a new tab on your browser. Once open, select Linked accounts and then click on Link for the MyDisney Account section.

This will open MyDisney, where you need to log into your account. Once logged in, select Link Accounts, and you will be redirected back to the Epic Games website.

Login to Epic Games again if prompted and then launch Fortnite.

Once in-game, you should be notified you have unlocked the First Order Stormtrooper with its LEGO Fortnite version too.

