Perhaps it's a taster of the inhumane conditions we'll find ourselves in when the Fortnite x Squid Game collaboration drops, though no doubt players will be able to come up with even more cruel means to punish players.

You can already get a taste of what's to come with some of the best Squid Game Fortnite map codes. All those years of playing god with Sims have clearly paid off for a lot of players...

But your patience is probably wearing thin reading this, so let's get straight to it, shall we?

Where to find the Suitcase of Patience in Fortnite

The location of the Suitcase of Patience. Epic Games, Radio Times

The Suitcase of Patience can be found in a shack northeast of Floxy Floodgate.

To open it, you need to hold down the use button for 10 minutes. You read that right, 10 uninterrupted minutes. Good luck!

Its position never changes, so expect players to drop in here frequently as well. As such, it's recommended that you do this in duos at least so that you have someone to watch your back.

Robin robbin' a suitcase. Epic Games

Once you open the Suitcase of Patience, you will be treated to some pretty excellent loot. We got an Epic Surefire SMG and some Epic Killstreak Revolvers, the latter of which can slow down time à la Max Payne.

We managed to pull off the herculean feat in solos, but as can be seen in the video, a player drove by just as the 10 minutes were coming to a close which made for some puckering gameplay.

