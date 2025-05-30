For the season's grand finale, Epic Games has cooked up a massive live event to send Star Wars off in style with the Death Star Sabotage event, and the start time has now been confirmed.

Fortnite's next live event will kick off on Saturday 7th June at 7pm BST.

You couldn't really have a Star Wars live event without the Death Star, and in this upcoming one, players will be tasked with saving Battle Royale Island from the Death Star's deadly superlaser.

From 7pm on 7th June, players will be able to tune into the live event by joining the Death Star Sabotage map via the Discover page in-game.

Before the event, players will be able to join the map and fly around in an X-Wing or TIE Fighter to prepare.

Once the countdown officially hits zero, you and a party of up to four players will be off, taking part in the battle to destroy the Death Star.

Considering the recent news that Fornite is available on iOS again, Epic Games is making rather a big deal about how players can jump in on mobile as well as PC or console too.

As for what's coming next, we're already hearing rumours that Season 4 is set to be a super one, so keep an eye out for that.

