Is Fortnite on the App Store? How to get Fortnite on iOS explained

Fortnite is on the App Store in the United States and is available via the Epic Games Store in the EU.

If you're a US player, then downloading Fortnite is simple – just head to the App Store, find the Fortnite app and hit 'Get' to download it.

If you're in the EU, there are a couple of extra hoops for you to jump through. First, you'll have to download the Epic Games Store from the App Store.

Once that's downloaded, log into your Epic Games account on the app, and you'll be able to download Fortnite via the app.

Alternatively, EU players can also install the app via AltStore, which lets you sideload various apps onto iOS devices including Fortnite and Fall Guys.

Can you get Fortnite on iOS in the UK?

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, it is not possible to get Fortnite on iOS in the UK, nor various other territories such as Canada and Australia.

The deal between Apple and Epic Games appears to only extend to the US and EU thus far, as neither the Fortnite nor Epic Games Store apps are available on the App Store outside of these territories.

Luckily, there is a way to get around this if you're an Xbox user, which is thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming, a system that lets you play Fortnite on an iPhone without having to download the game.

