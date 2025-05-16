Epic Games later filed a lawsuit, which claimed that Apple acted as a monopoly by taking a 30 per cent cut of in-app purchases, that was successful, as Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers found earlier this month that the company was in "wilful violation" of a previous order prohibiting anticompetitive conduct.

Following this ruling, it was announced that Apple sought to appeal the decision, with an Apple spokesperson sharing the following statement with Variety: "We strongly disagree with the decision. We will comply with the court’s order and we will appeal."

While the appeal was under review, it was believed Fortnite would be making its way back onto the App Store in the meantime.

But while the app was submitted for review several days ago, a process which typically takes less than a day, it has now been announced that Epic Games' submission has been soundly rejected by Apple.

In a tweet announcing the outcome, the official Fortnite account stated: "Apple has blocked our Fortnite submission so we cannot release to the US App Store or to the Epic Games Store for iOS in the European Union.

"Now, sadly, Fortnite on iOS will be offline worldwide until Apple unblocks it."

On Wednesday, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney had already expressed frustration at the situation, remarking on Twitter, "No news from Apple yet. They've had it since last Friday."

Since the decision was announced, Sweeney has continued to rally against Apple, criticising the company for weaponising the App Review process.

"Apple's App Review team should be free to review all submitted apps promptly and accept or reject according to the plain language of their guidelines," he tweeted.

"App Review shouldn't be weaponised by senior management as a tool to delay or obstruct competition, due process, or free speech."

What this means for Fortnite on iOS in the long term is, as yet, uncertain. But for the moment, Fortnite players will continue to have to get their fix elsewhere.

Apple has not commented on Epic Games' request to return to the App Store, but RadioTimes.com has reached out for further comment.

